Perfect Fit: Shabby chic decor for small living places

By: Lubaba Mahmud, Peak Associate

Last month, I moved into a studio. Since then, I’ve been carefully collecting a few pieces that will add a little sparkle without taking up too much space. I’m not sure what my style is called, but I think it’s a mix between shabby chic and modern. I know it is tough to decorate small Vancouver apartments on a student budget, so I hope the next few items will give you some inspiration.

Do it for the (mono)gram

I think accents with your initial(s) are a fun way to personalize your room. The one I have is a slim, wooden, L-shaped piece decorated with succulents from Michaels. I couldn’t find the exact same design on their site, but you can find another one with a similar look. I chose to display mine on a shelf, but I believe it can be hung on a wall too.

Put a ring on it

Wreaths aren’t just for Christmas! The great thing about Michaels is that their decorations are divided into themes, so you can choose a few items from one collection for a cohesive look. The wreath I picked looks like an arrangement of dried flowers. I used a Command hook to hang mine. It makes me smile every time I arrive at home after a tiring day.

Can-do spirit

I love pieces that combine functionality with beauty! I picked up a sleek watering can with a gold handle from IKEA to go with some plants I plan on buying soon. It’s lightweight and doesn’t take up too much space either.

Room to grow

There’s nothing like fresh flowers to brighten your room. Since I want the focus to be on my flowers, I bought a clear, cylindrical vase from Dollarama. Its design is simple and small, so it doesn’t take up much space on my dining table.

Word up

I cannot imagine my place without at least one cheesy quote. My favourite is a vintage-looking box that came from a small thrift store for less than $10. The Tolkien quote on it has given me some solace until I can actually travel again.