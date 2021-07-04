Need to Know, Need to Go: July 5–11

By: Charlene Aviles, Peak Associate

Indian Summer Festival | Online | June 17–July 17 | $0–50

This year’s Indian Summer Festival (ISF) will be taking place virtually. Featuring various musicians, comedians, and authors, ISF 2021 is based on the theme of shapeshifting. The program and tickets are available on their website, as well as accessibility information. The ISF is also accepting donations through their website to increase their programming.

Canoe Cultures: Building a Legacy | Vancouver Maritime Museum | June 17–August 2 | $11 for students

The Vancouver Maritime Museum and master carver Mike Billy Sr. present Canoe Cultures: Building a Legacy. The exhibit will showcase Indigenous canoes and explain their history and importance to the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish), and səlil̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. Masks are mandatory. Attendees can book their visit online.

2021 Korean Film Festival in Vancouver | Online | July 1–10 | $10–20

In honour of actress Youn Yuh-jung, the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) and the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Vancouver will stream Minari, Canola, and The Bacchus Lady at the Korean Film Festival. Attendees can purchase single movie tickets or festival passes through VIFF’s website. They are also accepting donations online to support VIFF Centre’s construction.

Break the Silence: The Power of Active Witnessing | Zoom | July 7 from 6–7:30 p.m. | FREE with registration

In a workshop presented by the North Vancouver District Public Library, SFU alum Angela Ma Brown will lead a discussion on how to respond to witnessing racist situations. The goal is to increase participants’ empathy and confidence in speaking out against racism. Attendees can save their seats via the library’s website.

Annual Festival of Contemporary Dance | Online and in person | July 8–17 | $0–35

This year’s festival is a hybrid of live and virtual shows. Dancing on the Edge Festival Society is celebrating its 33rd annual event with over 30 Canadian dance performances, all listed on their website. Tickets are available on their website or by calling 604-689-0926. To support future projects, Dancing on the Edge is also accepting donations.