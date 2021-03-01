Need to Know, Need to Go: March 1 to 7

Arts & Culture events to check out around the Lower Mainland

By: Charlene Aviles, Peak Associate

A Future for Memory: Art and Life After the Great East Japan Earthquake | Museum of Anthropology at UBC | February 11 – September 5 | $13 for students; free for Indigenous attendees

The latest exhibit at UBC’s Museum of Anthropology is a reflection on the aftermath of the March 2011 earthquake in Japan. Featuring the work of Japanese artists like Masao Okabe, Chihiro Minato, and Atsunobu Katagiri, A Future for Memory showcases the resilience of the earthquake’s survivors. Visitors can book their 30-minute visit on the museum’s website.

All My Relations: Trauma-Informed Engagement | Online | March 2 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | FREE with registration

SFU’s Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue is hosting a talk with Dr. Karine Duhamel, the Director of Research for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Duhamel will discuss intergenerational trauma and how to support its survivors. Seats can be reserved through Eventbrite.

Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography | The Polygon Gallery | March 4 – May 30 | By donation

Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography looks at food’s role in “visual consumption,” culture, and entertainment. The exhibit centres around three themes — Still Life, Around the Table, and Playing with Food — and includes the works of over 50 artists. A book on the exhibition is available for purchase online.

“Just Is” ≠ Justice | Online | March 5 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | FREE with registration

As part of UBC’s Sustainability Initiative, the “Just Is” ≠ Justice webinar will highlight those most susceptible to climate change. The discussion panel includes community leaders and climate activists Kathryn Harrison, Temitope Onifade, Terri-Lynn Williams-Davidson, and Eugene Kung. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Comics Workshop for Any Drawing Level | Zoom | Sundays from March 7 – 28, 2 – 3:30 p.m. | FREE with registration

The North Vancouver District Public Library is hosting a four-part workshop on creating comics. Each session will be taught by local cartoonist Kathleen Gros. The first three sessions will focus on brainstorming, composition, and design. During the last session, participants have the opportunity to present their final product. Participants can register online.