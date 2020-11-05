SFU’s Restorative Justice Certificate launches for 2021

Written by Emma Jean, Staff Writer

SFU’s continuing studies department hosted an online launch on October 20 for their online Restorative Justice Certificate, which will be running again during the 2021 academic year. The year-long program, beginning in late January, is designed to be part-time and consists of three courses — each course being 13 weeks long.

Hosted by SFU continuing studies, the launch event highlighted the principles of resolving conflict that restorative justice philosophy revolves around. These included conversation between the victim, the offender, and those around them, and its application to many different facets of life. The objectives laid out in the launch discuss community building through mediation, group discussion circles, and other exercises to help individuals involved in conflict find solutions and closure.

During the presentation, the presenters — a mix of instructors and graduates of the program — explained the goal of applying the principles of restorative justice to each student’s individual workplace and life. They also note that, while restorative justice is often thought of in the context of law enforcement as an alternative to the colonial justice system, the skills are just as applicable to medicine, community-building, businesses, education, nonprofits, and elsewhere. The session also clarified that while restorative justice is a field, it is much more a practice and a perspective for dealing with conflict that can be applied to personal and professional experiences.

“Rather than focusing on the problem, focusing on the relationships that are happening and the breakdown that [led to the problem], and how those can be restored and transformed,” said Melissa, a graduate of the program. “It sounds simple, but it’s something that’s really shifted my whole way of thinking and interacting with the world.”

The program is done through the continuing studies department of SFU, meaning there are no prerequisites required to enroll in the program; the academic nature of theory means that previous post-secondary experience is suggested, however.

Applicants are admitted based on previous applicable experience, education, and interest. Because of the part-time nature of the program, the launch estimates that the weekly commitment to the material is 10 hours at the most, and all payments are done on a course-by-course basis. Most of the material is also done asynchronously, with the occasional optional synchronous meeting to speak with instructors and cohorts. Crystal Glowatski, an instructor of the course, notes that students wish to try out the program without committing, they are encouraged to take RJ 315 as an introductory course to see what they think.

If potential applicants are interested, they can apply to the program online by December 16 to be considered for the 2021 program year. Seats are limited.