Board Shorts — October 16, 2020

Written by: Mahdi Dialden, News Writer

Embark Storage Room Allocation

The Board made a decision regarding a storage room previously allocated for Embark Sustainability in the Student Union Building. Embark expressed that they do not need the room, which resulted in the decision to remove the room from their space allocation.

Discussion on Black and Indigenous advocacy at SFU

Some time was allocated towards discussion and concerns regarding BIPOC advocacy at SFU.

VP Student Services Matthew Provost noted the support they received in response to the First Nations Student Association’s (FNSA) call to action letter. Provost stated, “It’s nice to see the amount of allyship that has been shown from students and the amount of momentum that the letter and calls to action have been getting.” Provost added that it’s “very draining and it’s shameful for students to take on this work while being in school and having other obligations and doing this.”

It was also mentioned that the BIPOC committee will be holding a meeting calling for a direct response to the FNSA’s letter and to advocate for BIPOC allyship. The Board invited SFU President Joy Johnson to join.

SFU Sustainability office presents the Strategic Sustainability Plan 2025

Kayla Block, Associate Director of the Sustainability Office, presented the Sustainability Plan 2025 to the Board. The three main goals of the plan are: “Developing and applying innovation and climate change mitigation to all of our decisions, operational decisions and practices.” Secondly, “to create a space for researchers, faculty, and staff to all work together and develop into climate solutions.” Lastly, “increasing the visibility of climate action leaders at SFU, providing them training and support, and then also providing training and support.”

There are two groups that have been formed to implement these goals, the first being an advisory council, which is the governance aspect of the plan. “This is a diverse group of stakeholders who will kind of oversee the plan. They will view action plans, they will provide advice on strategies to achieve the targets and they’ll review any final reports before they go to the VPs and the president,” Block stated. The second implementation is the target working groups, for 16 different targets (shifting to renewable energy, reducing food waste, increasing plant-based food items). Each working group will be tasked to meet their target, provide data, and report to the community on their progress.

More information on the plan can be found on the SFU website.

The next SFSS Board meeting is planned for October 30 at 1 p.m.