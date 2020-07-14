14 creative sitting postures for online lectures

Written by Hannah Davis, Peak Associate

The best thing about online classes is that you can sit any way you want to. Every student hates how in-person classes mean you’re confined to regular seated positions in a regular chair. Butt in seat, back on back rest, eyes looking at the professor . . . Bleh! It’s so typical!

Have a look at these incredible alternative sitting positions, so that maybe you can be more than a boring sack of dust.