SHOWSTORM: An interview with Etchos

By: Noeka Nimmervoll, Staff Writer

On August 6, Vancouver-based Filipino artist Etchos will debut SHOWSTORM at the Vancouver Black Library, accompanied by Couch Jams. The project is a live multimedia performance of Etchos’ new extended play (EP), performed alongside a screening of an original four-episode miniseries. SHOWSTORM is a crowdfunded project centering themes of immigration, growth, and survival, from a passionate artist sharing her journey and growth with people in hopes that it speaks to them too. This event and the series are set to be vibrant experiences full of memories — ones to be remembered, and ones to be made. The Peak sat down for an interview with Etchos to hear more from the artist herself.

The following quotes have been edited for concision and clarity.

What was the inspiration for SHOWSTORM?

In the beginning of the project, I always kept telling people that it is a marriage of both of my loves, which is music and acting. I’ve always loved how TV shows extended backstories and how you get to know a character because they explain it through the TV show. Sometimes people put out music, and it’s up to the listeners to interpret it. But I thought, you know what, I can format it as a TV show, and explain what inspired these songs.

You are a Filipino artist with an immigrant background. How does this influence your work?

In the beginning, there was a lot of insecurity because I’m an immigrant. But now looking at it, you are powerful because you’re an immigrant. So I think there’s a lot of things like that in SHOWSTORM as well, where I felt so alone and then I just turned the tides around.

How would you describe your sound? Who are some of your musical inspirations?

I would describe the sound as . . . a blend of soul, ballads, and R&B. I listened to a lot of Cleo Sol. So a lot of the writing echoes in how she writes as well. I think a lot of Adele as well. A lot of Whitney Houston. The Power Diva, Alto Belters are my source of inspiration when the music gets into production.

What will the upcoming event be like for the attendees?

There is going to be a DJ spinning as guests are coming in, as well as somebody will have their art exhibited. For the show itself, the idea is that the episode plays out, and as the credits roll, the screen goes off, and then lights fade in on the band, and then I perform the track live as the credits are rolling.

What is one aspect of being an artist in Vancouver that people might not know about?

We need more community. We need more. I feel like my artistry would not be as successful if I didn’t have people around me. I think that’s one thing people should realize. It’s not a lone journey. Sometimes when I get into my feelings, I just realize I have not been spending quality time with people who actually keep me grounded.

What do you want to express through SHOWSTORM?

When I started to watch TV shows, I started to realize that, wow, I’m not alone in my struggle. To my home, to my family, the feelings that I felt were so foreign to them, and nobody understood. But when I started to watch TV shows, it all made sense. I want this to be out because I want people to know that it’s OK. Not in “an everything’s gonna be OK,” type thing, but as in, you’re not alone.

