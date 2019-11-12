Coming Up at SFU: Nov 11-15

By: Lubaba Mahmud, Staff Writer

Have ideas for how the Burnaby campus should look in the future? Check out the SFU 2065 Master Plan: Open House event.

Strategists from SFU Campus Planning & Development will be sharing with students and community members their vision for the future of SFU’s Burnaby campus. They will be sharing the still-in-development infrastructure plans for the next half century. The SFU community is invited to an open house to learn about the proposal and ask questions about the SFU Burnaby 2065 Campus Master Plan. Their feedback will be taken into account as SFU’s development offices finalise their planning.

This long-term project aims to enhance the academic experience at SFU as well as overall quality of campus life. It considers the campus’ connection to its neighborhood, transportation facilities, as well as the design of landscapes and new buildings.

Open house sessions will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m on Wednesday, November 13 in the Saywell Hall Atrium. Tickets are not required.

SFU’s David Lam Centre and the Department of History will be hosting a presentation called ‘Decolonizing Mothering: Asian Immigrant Mothers’ Learning in Transnational Canada’ on November 14. The presentation, by Dr. Yidan Zhu of UBC, will be presenting the results of a two-year long ethnographic study about the adjustment process of Asian immigrant mothers in Canada. It looks at how Asian immigrant mothers “learn to become ‘ideal mothers’ and (re)construct their identities in association with the reproduction of race, gender, and class inequalities in transnational Canada.” The seminar’s purpose is to apply the concept of decolonization to discuss the inherent colonial biases in the Western idea of ‘motherhood’. It is based on an ethnographic study conducted in an immigration settlement organization in Vancouver.

Dr. Zhu, is a postdoctoral research fellow in the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of British Columbia. This free presentation will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 14 in Academic Quadrangle room 5027. Tickets are not required.

Mindfulness Meditation

Whether you’re drowning in term paper deadlines or studying hard for final exams, or both, you deserve some down-time to alleviate stress. SFU’s Health and Counselling Centre offers a meditation class that can help you to relax your mind and teach you how to bring a calming energy into your life. This class does not require any previous experience, and beginners are welcome. It is a free drop-in service open to SFU students, faculty, and staff.

The class will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m on Wednesday, November 13 in Group Rooms 1 & 2 (enter through Career Services in MBC 0300), SFU Burnaby Campus.