SFU Sports: The week ahead

By: Dylan Webb, Sports Editor

Back to back home games for the Men’s and Women’s soccer teams is the most exciting part of the SFU athletics schedule this week. Here’s a brief breakdown of all the SFU sports action lined up for the week of September 29 to October 6.

Women’s Soccer:

The SFU Women’s Soccer team will play two games this week. On October 3, the team will play the first half of a back-to-back SFU soccer doubleheader with a 6 p.m. kickoff at Terry Fox Field. Following the game, the team will travel to Nampa, Idaho for a contest against Northwest Nazarene University on Oct 5 at 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer:

After cheering on the other SFU soccer team in the early game on October 3, the Men’s team will contest the second game of the doubleheader against the same opponent, Saint Martin’s University. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. The team will then head to Washington State to take on Seattle Pacific University on October 5 at 7 p.m.

Football:

After hosting Azusa Pacific University for their second consecutive home game at Swangard Stadium, the Clan travels to Monmouth, Oregon to take on Western Oregon University. Kick off is at 1 p.m at McArthur Field on October 5. The SFU Football team will play all of their home games off-campus while the new stadium is constructed at Terry Fox Field.

Hockey:

After defeating the Trinity Western University Spartans 5–3 in their first game of the 2019–20 calendar, the Clan will now embark on a cross-continent road trip to Worcester, MA for their final two pre-season games, both against NCAA Division 1 competition. The SFU Hockey team’s regular season schedule begins October 11 at the Bill Copeland Sports Centre.

Volleyball:

The SFU volleyball team will rack up travel miles this week as they pass through Washington on October 1 and Montana on October 5 on an early season road trip. The Clan split their two season opening games at home last weekend.