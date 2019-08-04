SFU Construction Watch: Week 13

By: Onosholema Ogoigbe, News Team Member

SFU Construction Watch: the segment where we aim to provide accurate and up-to-date information about construction happening around our campuses.

SFU Burnaby

Greenspace on Residence: According to the SFU Residence and Housing website, the Greenspace project will “create a paved, accessible pathway running from the front entrance of Shell House down to McTaggart.”

The project will also include improved drainage and pathway lighting, greenspace landscaping and amenities for gathering spaces. It is expected to be completed in Spring 2021.

Phase 2: Student Housing and Services: This new residence office will be located at the former Madge Hogarth House Location. According to the SFU Residence and Housing website, it will “provide space for programming to promote and welcome students, provide lively, public spaces for all students, [and] rooms for socializing.”

The building will also include short-term accommodations for visitors to campus. Construction is slated to start by Fall 2019 with an estimated completion date of Fall 2022.

Dining Hall South Patio: Located at the south side of the Dining Hall, this project will be the “new outdoor seating area equipped with gas hook-ups for bbqs and supplementary heating,” according to the Residence and Housing website.

According to the website, the new patio will be a space where students can dine and socialize. It will also serve as additional seating during the expansion of the Dining Hall.

The project is set to be completed in Fall 2019.

SFU Harbour Centre

All information provided by Matt Cocuzzi, Manager of Facilities Services at the Vancouver Campus

HC 1700 Labatt Theatre Renovations: After months of consultation with students, faculty, and staff, the 110-person lecture theatre is undergoing renovations. According to Cocuzzi, the renovations will include improved the theatre’s aesthetic and acoustics and completely upgrade its audiovisuals, while also being mindful of accessibility.

The project is set to be completed by Fall 2019.

HC 2200 & 2250 Learning Spaces: The two learning spaces are being refreshed with new furniture, lighting and AV equipment.

The project is set to be completed by Fall 2019.

HC 2500 Washrooms: The washrooms on the second floor are currently being modernized. Once complete, the washrooms will be designated all-gender washrooms.

The project is set to be completed by Fall 2019.

SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts

All information provided by James Brenmer, Project Manager for SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts.

Fei and Milton Wong Experimental Theatre: In his response, Brenmer wrote, “A new retractable seating system allowing for a faster turnaround between events has been completed and is currently in use.”

New Marquee Digital Signage: This project aims to improve way-finding and programming signage. It is expected to be completed by the start of the fall semester.

External Signage Upgrades: This project’s goal is to provide SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts with “inviting and improved” entrances at the Hastings and Cordova courtyard. It is expected to be completed by the start of the fall semester.

Ground Floor Lobby: The space is currently undergoing renovations to allow for “more flexible seating [ . . . ] that will enable the space to be better utilized.” It will also provide a gathering space for students and the public.

It is expected to be completed by the start of the fall semester.