MiniDAYZ is not for the faint of heart

By: Alex Bloom

This sandbox zombie survival game put out by Bohemia Interactive takes many of the elements you would associate with console games and manages to distill them into a mobile-friendly format.

In MiniDAYZ you start off on a beach with nothing but the clothes on your back. The goal is simple — survive — but the execution is nuanced. As you wander, you will find abandoned cities, survivors (or bandits), and zombies . . . lots of zombies. While you will feel more comfortable sifting through the wreckage of civilization with a shotgun clutched in your trembling hands, the real enemies are starvation and thirst, not the walking dead. One of the defining features of MiniDAYZ is that you are forced to search for food and supplies constantly, or face a slow death. On top of keeping track of food, every time you are hit by an attack you may start bleeding and will need to keep a supply of bandages on you — or rip your shirt into rags to make one.

MiniDAYZ is clearly inspired by games like DayZ where patience and resource management are virtues. “Do I keep the oranges, the bear trap, or the bandages?” This is the type of question that MiniDAYZ will have you asking yourself. The game is sometimes tedious, but you are always kept on your toes. You will make tough calls, and undoubtedly there will come that moment when you find an AK-47 in pristine condition, only to remember that you dropped all your bullets to pick up a can of baked beans.

One of the things that makes MiniDAYZ fun is its attention to detail. There is endless loot for you to find, such as clothes with more storage capability (for many men this will be the first time they actually appreciate having pockets), as well as food items like kvas that make it clear that you are in Russia if the cyrillic writing on the buildings wasn’t obvious enough. Items degrade, and have to be repaired or replaced, and some items can be crafted or combined. The one way that this is taken too far is that there is no explanation as to what cartridges the firearms you find shoot, and if you don’t already know about firearms then you will have to do some Google searches before you blast any zombies.

The game has no overarching narrative, but is instead built around replayability. Each time you play there will be a different randomly generated environment, different foes, and different loot. While the concept of MiniDAYZ is ambitious for a mobile game, the simplicity of the 8-bit, side-scrolling graphics, coupled with the unforgiving nature of the game give the game its own unique . . . charm. There are also numerous unlockables, and the game is still being updated. Oh, and the game is entirely free, with minimal ads. The game manages to make an appeal to hardcore gamers and casuals alike. It is challenging, but rewards experimentation; and after some experience things will click into place. There are also guides available on the developer’s website.

MiniDAYZ is available at the app store, Google Play, and can even be played on a browser. As an added bonus, the browser version includes multiplayer (PC only), and driveable vehicles.