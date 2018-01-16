The best and worst handouts SFU has to offer

Pens and pencils



A staple of student life, these classic writing utensils constitute a large per cent of giveaways. They offer great practical gain if you’re able to make instant snap judgements on their quality. No one needs another broken piece of plastic petrified in the layer of sediment at the bottom of their backpack, so noting if the pen nib is too small or the eraser is flimsily attached to the pencil before the volunteer even has time to push their mailing list is a crucial skill. Due to their prolificacy at SFU, you can afford to ditch the cheap ones.

Pins and stickers



The unequivocal pinnacle of SFU’s free offerings. Pins and stickers are the holy grail of things to snatch off Clubs Days’ tables. Akin to pens and pencils, not all are created with the same level of creativity or quality. Approach prospects in the mindset of a honeybee, zeroing in on the shiny and the colourful. Don’t be afraid to wander over to unfamiliar majors or groups! You never know where you’ll find a treasure-trove of bright graphics declaring your political allegiance and personal values.

Condoms



A truly versatile giveaway, promoting both safe sex and the opportunity for immature comic relief. Condoms and lube spread liberally across tables can be a novelty gag to drop in an unsuspecting friend’s bag or a useful pick-up for yourself. They are available all year round in the All Genders Resource Area in the Rotunda, so no need to panic if you get lucky after Clubs Days are over.