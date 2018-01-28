Clan enjoy their second successful meet of the track and field season

By: Mateo De Dalmases

The SFU track and field team travelled to Seattle for the second meet of the 2018 indoor season, and enjoyed a great weekend. Competing in a huge range of events, there was a number of SFU athletes who competed admirably.

In the middle distance and distance events, the names that shined the most were Reta Dobie and Oliver Jorgensen in the 3,000m; Julia Howley, Miryam Bassett, and Rowan Doherty in the mile; and Alana Mussatto in the 800m. Also, the women’s distance medley relay had an impressive run, and is now second in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II rankings.

Senior Reta Dobie had a tremendous result in her second 3k ever, stopping the clock at 9:47.15 for an overall 24th spot in the meet. This time places Dobie in fourth position in the NCAA D2 rankings. Dobie was happy with it although not satisfied, because she feels like she can run even faster: “Going into the race I felt more at ease and confident than in my first 3k, but the race was not completely smooth. There was a lot of jostling going around at the beginning and someone fell nearby, so I suddenly found myself at the very back of the pack. I kept reminding myself to stay as consistent as possible for each lap and stay in contact with the leading pack.” When asked about future races, Dobie is optimistic, “I am very excited with my results and even more excited to know that I have more left in the tank.”

On the men’s side of the 3k, senior Oliver Jorgensen proved once again his crucial inspirational role in the team by taking part in the Distance Medley Relay (DMR) on Friday, and less than 24 hours later running the 3,000-metre event in an astonishing 8:11, which not only is a personal best, but also a time that spots him ninth overall in the NCAA D2 rankings. After the second race, Jorgensen said the following: “I feel like I have way more. [I] didn’t really know what to expect, [and] went out fast and just picked up Division I athletes one by one. I am very happy with it and it is a very confidence-boosting weekend.” Jorgensen is one of the most inspiring and successful runners in the roster, and definitely someone to follow closely in the following races.

Another of the distance guys who showed to be in an amazing shape is junior Doherty, who also ran the DMR on Friday and, not being contempt with that, he broke the 4:10 mile mark with a personal best of 4:09.50 that places him 13th in the rankings. After the mile, Doherty had mixed feelings: “I’m happy with it, but I know I have more to give. I hesitated with about 600 metres to go and got boxed in, next time I need to make a move earlier and go for it.” Doherty’s time has potential to make NCAA championships, although if he wants to make sure of that, he will have to run even faster in the next few weeks.

Howley had another great weekend in the Dempsey, and she is proving to be not only on of the most talented runners that this program has had, but also one of the most consistent ones. She ran the mile, which is not her main focus, and still managed to stop the clock in 4:50.46, a time that places her fifth overall in the D2 rankings. Howley, who is already leading the 3,000-metre ranking, was accompanied in the same event by senior Bassett, who ran a great 4:55.83 which places her 14th in the rankings. Howley’s words after the race summarize her great fitness and mental state: “It’s always fun to run the mile, and coming back from the DMR the night before, I’m happy with my effort. [I] wasn’t quite able to get in the position I wanted to be in for when the move was made, so I had to scramble and pass some girls. All in all, I think it was a solid effort for an opener and a good indicator of my fitness. I’m excited for what’s to come!”

In the 800-metre race, senior Alana Mussatto ran a time of 2:11.19, a time which places her in 10th position nationally and definitely gives us reasons to believe that she will be another of the SFU members who will be heading to the NCAA Championships in approximately six weeks.

Another name that enters the NCAA D2 rankings is sprinter and jumper Vladislav Tsygankov, who ran two very good 400s, one on Friday’s DMR, and another one on Saturday, in which he stopped the clock at 48.42, a time which places him in 19th position in the D2 rankings. Tsygankov’s words after the race were proof of his great ambition: “It was a good season opener, but I got boxed in at the finish line, so it was really hard to get a strong finish in those circumstances. I can run faster than that, for sure.” Tsygankov’s last 60 metres of the race are always where he makes a difference, and it is almost certain that in a smoother race, he can run a lot faster.

The Clan will be back in Seattle February 9 for the UW Husky Classic at the Dempsey track.

Mateo De Dalmases is a member of the SFU track and field team.

Other results from this weekend are the following:

Distance Medley Relay

Women 11:36.85

Men 9:55.59

60m

Meyer Quaynor 8.01

Camryn Yuen 8.21

Nathan Mah 7.17

60m Hurdles

Diana Voloshin 8.82

In the 200:

Bryce West 26.10

Meyer Quaynor 26.46

Camryn Yuen 27.84

Nathan Mah 22.68

In the 400:

Renate Bluschke 57.51

Bryce West 59.38

In the 800:

Alana Mussatto 2:11.19

Emily Chilton 2:22.71

Dylan Freinhofer 1:54.96

In the Mile

Carlos Vargas 4:16.43

Aaron Ahl 4:19.96

Paige Nock 5:08.46

In the 3000

Jordan Wilson 8:45.19

Thomas Gallagher 8:58.36

Olivia Willett 10:18.60

In the 5000

Mateo De Dalmases 14:38.10

Sean Miller 14:54.37

Amy Morris 18:27.05

Chris Sobczak 16:07.73

Weight Throw

Peter Behncke 14.63m

Holly Taylor 14.41m

Shot Put

Holly Taylor 11.67m

High Jump

Amy Petz 1.55m

Erin Fortune 1.50m

Mackenzie Riddell 1.80m

Long Jump

Mackenzie Riddell 5.65

Erin Fortune 4.21