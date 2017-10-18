The Book Thief grapples with the grim realities of WWII in a unique way

It relates the often untold story of the German civilian, reminding us that so many of the victims of the Nazis were German themselves

By: Aritro Mukhopadhyay

Love, war, death, soliloquies . . . and a lot of stealing: all these are wrapped up under the title of The Book Thief. Written by Markus Zusak, it tells a tragic, fictional story with splashes of historic references. It dives into the history of Nazi Germany, with hyperreal descriptions and believable characters, bringing the story to the reader’s imagination on a more vivid level.

With Death as the narrator in war-stricken Germany, protagonist Liesel Meminger’s story takes off when her mother leaves her with foster parents due to a lack of finances. On the way to their new home, Liesel witnesses her brother’s untimely death, and on a whim steals a gravedigger’s book.

Ironically, it is Death’s humane soliloquies that weave the novel together and move it forward. Young Liesel forges her identity amidst an unfit and abusive, yet caring mother as well as a kind and understanding father, quirky friends, and an unexpected Jewish visitor.. This book speaks of hope that is precious, hope that is irreplaceable, and hope that is tumultuous.

Deeply philosophical, and poetic, The Book Thief will take its readers on an emotional ride full of irony, adventures, and poetic bliss. It walks through the not-so-glorious Germany during WWII and shows how the daily lives of its people were affected. It throws light on the victims of war and questions the often negative portrayal of all Germans. Its descriptions of people dragged into poverty and misery is more than enough to make the reader shudder. Overall, The Book Thief is an eye-opener with a complex plot line and a plethora of events taking place during one of the most defining moments in history.