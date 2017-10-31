Students elected to remaining positions in Senate

The results of a recent election of student representatives to the SFU Senate were released yesterday with three students joining the ranks. The university confirmed the winners, but did not post information about voter turnout.

In February, the Senate conducted its annual election for thirteen undergraduate student representatives and three graduate students from across the university faculties. At the time Sina Khalili won the seat for applied sciences, but there was no candidate from the faculty of communication, art, and technology and only two graduate students who were elected to a position.

However, senate rules require that a third graduate student, one student from the faculty of communication, art, and technology, and one from the faculty of applied sciences are represented in its membership.

The vacant communication, art, and technology position is now filled by Abdul Ahad Memon, an undergraduate student in the faculty who won uncontested. Jeffrey Leung, who is also the applied sciences representative for the undergraduate Simon Fraser Student Society, takes the place of the applied sciences representative to Senate.

Thomas Budd, a graduate student in the faculty of environment, won the remaining graduate seat as an uncontested candidate.

The current term for all student representatives will end in May 2018.