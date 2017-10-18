By: Agnetha de Sa

The SFU community experienced a taste of the festival of lights at the annual, student-hosted celebration of Diwali which took place on campus in the Maggie Benston Centre (MBC) this past October 14.

An occasion celebrated by millions of people across the world, Diwali or Deepawali is “the biggest festival in India,” according to Aayush Arora, president of the Indian Student Federation which organized the festivities. The student federation hosts the celebration annually to involve the many international students on campus in the major festival.

“With so many international students here, we give them a feeling of home away from home,” explained Arora.

The evening saw around 200 people come through its doors as well as dance and singing performances, Diwali games, henna, and a lot of Indian food. Arora noted the significance of having a Diwali celebration here at SFU was that the event was not exclusive to those in the Indian community, but open to everyone to connect with new people.

“I think it’s amazing. I didn’t expect them to turn this area of the school into this beautiful cultural place,” said Vandana Kurma, a fourth-year SFU student, referring to the elaborate decorations that transformed the MBC food court. “I’m actually quite stunned.”

As the celebration takes place each year between late October and early November, Diwali coincides with a new year in some regions and this is reflected in the elaborate decorations, food, and fireworks that are the hallmark of this festival.

Jigyasa Kurma, who also attended the celebrations on campus, said that she missed the Diwali celebrations back home in India, but thought that this was a good way to celebrate Diwali.

“It’s good to engage Indian students to celebrate this festival,” said Jigyasa Kurma.

“We’ve got international students who are usually away from their families, [and] this is just another way for them to feel like [. . .] they don’t have to miss out on all the things that happen in India,” added Vandana Kurma. “Canadian culture is just as accepting and diverse.”

This sentiment was echoed by another student, Shina Kaur, who also turned out for the festivities hosted by the student federation.

“The [SFU] community is insanely diverse,” said Kaur. “Events like this [are important] so that people from all over the world can feel like they have something to be a part of here at SFU.”

The Diwali festival has its origins in ancient India, though it is presently celebrated by many religious communities worldwide.

“People across all religions celebrate it — it’s not a Hindu or a Sikh festival,” explained Arora. “Sikhs have their reasons for celebrating Diwali and Hindus have their own reasons for celebrating Diwali.”

For Hindus, the festival marks the win of good over evil in reference to the legend of Lord Rama defeating the demon king Ravanna in 15th century BC and returning to his northern kingdom.

The university intercultural engagement unit is also hosting a variety of events in light of the festival that will take place throughout the week.