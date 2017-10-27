New Music Friday

By: Ana Maria Mejia Morales, Edna Batengas, and Jenna Beetstra

“La Fête” – Falz

Ana Maria Mejia Morales: Ah! A mélange of English and French. Not good. Skip this.



Edna Batengas: Ey, I love that he said “Hakuna Matata.” I love how chill it is, and the African references. Je l’aime.

Jenna Beetstra: I loves les fêtes, but I do not love this song. I don’t like the Skrillex-like parts, or whatever they are.



“Feelings” – Hayley Kiyoko

AMMM: Poor thing, she had so many feelings that she had to to write a song to tell the world how many feelings she was “hooked” on. Bad, bad, bad.

EB: I’ve been a Hayley Kiyoko fan since day one. She never disappoints, she just gets it!

JB: Boring pop song with subpar lyrics. “I’m sorry that I don’t care care” . . . for this song.

“Skeleton” – Fionn

AMMM: Some country/pop. This is a song that I would play if I was hitting the road. It’s kind of like the Dixie Chicks, not better or worse but different.

EB: Not many people know this, but high-key I’m a total sucker for country music! I’m digging the cheery and upbeat rhythm.

JB: The fact that they’re from White Rock is so cool! And only 19, good for them. Thumbs up for this one. Go girls!

“La pluie” – Orelsan, Stromae

AMMM: STROMAAAEEE! OUI! GENIAL!

EB: Like really, who doesn’t love Stromae? Case closed. That’s a YES from me.

JB: If a song has a sax in it, it automatically goes up a few spots in my books. Love this!

“Don’t Judge Me” – Ty Dolla $ign, Future, Swae Lee

AMMM: I would hate to be the person this song was written for. What a judgemental human! The end is such a change. I don’t understand this song . . . sorry for judging.

EB: Haha, I downloaded this one a few hours after it was released. Future, Ty Dolla $ign, and Swae Lee on the same track? DREAM TEAM.

JB: I definitely judge the choosing of “Ty Dolla $ign” as a stage name. But other than that, I don’t find anything special about this. Same old, same old.

“Patek Water” – Future, Young Thug, Offset

AMMM: No more R&B/rap please. It all sounds the same.

EB: Oh my days. I’m already dancing in my seat. Yes, yes, yes to this one. I mean come on, it’s Future, guys.

JB: I’m a bad person to judge this genre because it all sounds the same to me, but if you were to read the lyrics without hearing the song, I think it would be hard not to laugh at how ridiculous they are.

“I Got This” – Kelvyn Colt

AMMM: I don’t know what’s up with that Latin rhythm in the background, but I think that it was a horrible idea. If they needed a repetitive beat they should’ve used something else.

EB: To be honest, I found this one to be pretty annoying. Couldn’t listen the whole way through. But Kelvyn, I hope you really got this, because I did not get this.

JB: When I first heard the Latin background I thought it was going to be a fun dance song, but it turned out to be a crappy rap(ish) song. I couldn’t get through it. I wish it was a Latin dance song . . .

“Addicted” – Popcaan

AMMM: He is addicted to a girl. And then he uses a bunch of similes to describe what his addiction is like . . .

EB: Eeeeep, Popcaan. He’s one of the reasons I fell in love with dancehall. Yes, I think I’m addicted to Popcaan.

JB: Average. Maybe I’m just super picky with my music, but so much music sounds the same nowadays that I need something special in order to add it to my playlists.

“Free” – H.E.R.



AMMM: I think that what makes H.E.R. different is that she is doing whatever she thinks of, and it works. Her songs don’t sound like the same five songs in this playlist. Thank God!

EB: Meh, this one is kinda boring me. I’m so not feeling H.E.R.

JB: I like her voice.

“MOVE” – TAEMIN

AMMM: I have no idea what he is saying, but it sounds kinda sexy. Blah beat, though. I guess the boring can transcend continents.

EB: Is this K-POP? Not sure, but I’m digging it, whatever it is.

JB: Sounds like a song that you’d hear while clubbing. It’s kind of slower, but I can just see people dancing in the dark at a club to this song. I didn’t not like it, even though I had no idea what was going on in the song.

“Darts In The Dark” – MAGIC!

AMMM: NO. NO MORE PLEASE.

EB: I legit LOVE this song. I’m glad MAGIC! has returned to the music scene. This track has such positive vibes.

JB: This isn’t bad. I honestly don’t know what else to say. I just feel like everything sounds the same and it’s all just OK.

“Bobcaygeon” – The Tragically Hip



AMMM: This reminds me of the Smiths. It’s pretty good. They are the Tragically Hip, which means they should be able to produce tragic music that is good.

EB: This sounds like it belongs on the soundtrack of The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

JB: Finally, at least some people who actually know how to play instruments. The Hip songs will always be great. RIP Gord Downie.