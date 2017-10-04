Album Reviews

By: Neil MacAlister and Yelin Gemma Lee

Highly Intoxicated by Juicy J

It’s easy to look at Juicy J as a simple party rapper, the guy responsible for songs like “Bandz a Make Her Dance” and “Dark Horse,” but he’s had a long and impactful career in hip hop.

Three 6 Mafia, the Memphis-based rap group in which he originated, was a major influence for many modern underground fringe-rappers. Juicy J’s recent string of mixtapes have mostly consisted of his typical club-ready sound, but for Highly Intoxicated, he grabbed New Orleans rap duo $UICIDEBOY$ as executive producers, and their edgy, horror-esque vibe serves as a perfect callback to Juicy J’s early Three 6 days.

Admittedly, it’s strange hearing Juicy rap about “Instagram . . . hoes” over beats that sound like being murdered in a graveyard, but it’s his ability to work within these unconventional conditions that remind us to take Juicy J seriously. There are some excellent features on this tape as well, with Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross, Project Pat, and even Wiz Khalifa delivering some quality contributions. – NM

Laila’s Wisdom by Rapsody

Getting signed by Roc Nation is no small thing, and neither is having your album entirely produced by production veteran 9th Wonder, but if any up-and-coming rapper deserves this kind of attention, it’s Rapsody.

If she hasn’t already proved herself through her last three projects (and she definitely has), Laila’s Wisdom solidifies the North Carolina native as a remarkable MC. Rapsody’s verses are filled with expert turns of phrase and well-executed punchlines which tell personal stories of love, death, and personal growth. Her expert abilities and powerful delivery are buoyed by delightful, soulful contributions from Anderson .Paak, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Lance Skiiiwalker. The album is also peppered with incredible verses from Kendrick Lamar, Black Thought, and Busta Rhymes.

9th Wonder’s production is really something to be marvelled at. Using elements of jazz, funk, and soul, they craft expert beat switches between verses and divert off into instrumental interludes and outros. Rapsody’s one of the most impressive rappers going right now (there’s a reason she had the only guest verse on To Pimp A Butterfly), and Laila’s Wisdom is one of the most artful, intricate albums you’ll hear all year. – NM

Broken Machine by Nothing but Thieves

This album is a meticulous work of art that will make you feel the feelings you forgot about. The entire album is unflinchingly centred on the themes of mental illness and addiction. Each song has so much feeling, whether it be shame and lust in “Sorry,” or finding strength in “Broken Machine,” and even self-loathing in “Soda.”

One of my favourite tracks is “Particles,” especially the piano version for it’s pure emotional rawness and accurate depiction of the heartbreak in addiction. My other favourites include “Broken Machine,” “Hell, Yeah,” and “Afterlife.” The album manages to be collective and smooth in it’s themes while not compromising the originality of each song nor finding itself repetitive. Although the deluxe version is a longer album, every single track is unique and worth a listen. You should definitely get it. – YGL