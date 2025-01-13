Leaving the house costs too much

By: Phone Min Thant, Staff Writer

Regret was the first of many emotions I went through as I saw $9.98 on the cashier screen for my lunch — a slice of cheesecake, and that was just a dessert item. Imagine a whole meal! Many people say Vancouver is getting too expensive and they aren’t wrong. The core solution lies in addressing the increasing scarcity of free or affordable public spaces in Vancouver. It’s crucial that we have a “third place” aside from work and home to socialize and build community.

Fancy a dinner with your loved ones? Be prepared to spend upwards from $20 to $50 per person, and the former will most likely be fast food. Want to go to the movies? Ditch the overpriced popcorn and drinks and it will still cost you at least $16 for a ticket (but let’s be real, we aren’t ditching those). Still too pricey? Settle for bubble tea. Nevermind, it starts at $6 and only goes up from there.

Perhaps you want to get fit and do some self-care. The lowest-end of gym memberships costs around $20 a month, but typically goes beyond $70 while other fitness activities like pilates often cost much more. Universities like SFU also offer public sports and athletic clubs, but prices only go up from $50 per semester.

This is all ignoring the fact that transit to get to these places already costs $3 to $6 per ride and our gas prices have consistently remained above provincial and federal averages.

Not all hope is lost. From Stanley Park to Burnaby Mountain, the city’s well-maintained greenscape is ideal for jogging, cycling, or a picnic with your friends. We also can’t forget Vancouver’s many beaches offering more picnics, volleyball, swimming, and sightseeing. These beaches are also the home to Vancouver’s annual firework celebrations. On the other hand, public libraries are a good choice for anyone who desires some peace and community without having to pay an entry fee. You can also choose to visit the nearest university library to do the same! While you are there, try to find out about SFU trial week. Who knows? You might even end up with a new hobby!

While the government has the authority to revamp “third places,” we can also create our own inside pre-existing boundaries.

However, free-to-use public spaces like these are disappearing, and we need more.

There are several reasons for the decline of these “third places.” The digital age brought with it the rise of internet commerce and social media, fundamentally changing how we consume products and interact with one another. As well, the onset of COVID-19 forced us to reduce our in-person interaction while delivery services eliminated the need to leave the house at all.

While businesses have the authority to charge entrance fees or fully redesign their space to reduce comfort and loitering, we can find other third places inside pre-existing boundaries. Maybe you might want to have a nice day at the Vancouver Art Gallery. Explore the museum from 4–8 pm on the first Friday of every month when it offers free admissions. The Burnaby Arts Museum and the Village Museum also offer admissions priced by voluntary donations, don’t just leave them to the tourists. It is time to recognize these museums and galleries for what they are — places for socialization and interaction on top of numerous learning opportunities.

Finally, create third places outside of the city (and your comfort zone). Go hiking or trekking with friends on Vancouver’s many trails and forests. Some of them are extremely beginner-friendly if you are just planning to start soon. The only downside is the exposure to weather, so go prepared.

In a time where “third places” are fast disappearing, we have to create our own inexpensive bubbles of joy. Just because we live in one of the most expensive Canadian cities, it doesn’t mean we have to break the bank to have fun!