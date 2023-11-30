What Grinds Our Gears: Unhygienic bed habits

By: Michelle Young, Opinions Editor

We all love our beds. The bed is a sanctuary for rest and recharging. It is warm, soft, and comfortable. Until you feel a crumb in your bed sheets. That’s right, I’m looking at you nasty people who eat in your beds for all the crumbs, sauces, and oils to drip into the pillowcase! What is going on? The bed is not for eating. It is the perfect set-up for disaster because you are sitting on something soft and unstable. You move one centimetre to the right and your entire meal has spilled onto the blankets.

While we’re at it, why are you wearing outside clothes on your bed? Yes, I know there is overall little health risk to wearing outside clothes on your bed, but this is what grinds my gears. What is truly disgusting is wearing shoes on the bed. Shoes are full of harmful germs and fecal matter. Guess what? That includes antibiotic resistant bacteria, like C. diff. It’s one thing to wear your shoes in the house (another forbidden behaviour), but it’s even worse to put those nasty germ-magnets where you sleep. Let’s keep the bed clean, please.