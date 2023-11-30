Spaces you don’t think about cleaning — but should

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

Cleaning is not limited to visible spaces. Dust resides in dark corners, people, and you won’t know until one day you decide to lift your blinds to find a strip of dirt on your windowsill. Is it dirt? Is it mold? Can you tell? Of course you can’t, you don’t know how long it’s been there!

Baseboards are another story. Call me excessive, but I can’t stand that grey film of dust that can only be disguised as a shadow for so long. All it takes is a swipe of a Swiffer to get it off. What are you procrastinating for? Another thing: make it a habit to move your large appliances and get behind them with a mop every once in a while. You don’t want to know how many gross things will have fallen into those crevices over the years (a julienned slice of pepper here, a popcorn kernel there). Just because you can’t see the dirt, it doesn’t mean it isn’t there!