TEDxSFU reveals their theme for the 2023 conference

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

Editor’s note: The Peak would like to acknowledge that Josh Ralla, one of our staff members, is an executive director of TEDxSFU, but had no involvement in writing this article.

On July 10, TEDxSFU unveiled its new theme for the 2023 event. This year, they are platforming emerging and established voices from the SFU, Metro Vancouver, and Pacific Northwest communities. The 2023 theme, Unmask the Magic, refers to unmasking the potential of individuals and unmasking the world, from institutions to scientific discoveries in space.

TEDx is known globally for inspiring talks and lectures on YouTube. TEDx events are independently organized, such as TEDxSFU, which platforms local voices.

The Peak interviewed Paul Falkowski, the content development director for TEDxSFU. “TEDxSFU started off as an SFSS club called Conversations Worth Starting. The TEDx brand allowed us to take conversations we had started and spread them globally through the TEDx brand,” said Falkowski. “We have 12 years of TEDXSFUs behind us.”

Falkowski described how the 2023 TEDxSFU conference will highlight individuals from all walks of life, including Parmida Beigi, SFU graduate alumni. Beigi’s lecture will demystify artificial intelligence (AI) for the public. Chris Wilson, pulling from 14 years of experience as a helicopter pilot, will discuss career coaching for non-traditional career paths. Former registered psychiatric nurse, Janice Bannister, uses comedy to discuss 20 years of experience working as a nurse. Poet Sumaiya Tufail will discuss resistance and advocacy in poetry.

Governor general award-winning multidisciplinary artist, Vladimir Kanic, will discuss his oxygen-producing sculptures where the audience’s breaths grow the sculptures. His works of art creatively navigate the trials of climate change.

“Each person brings a unique lens to the work so that we always operate at our highest level. At the latest board meeting, when we asked, ‘What is it about TEDxSFU that you continue to love being involved in?’ we had answers like the ‘production value and the drive,’” Falkowski said.

“TEDxSFU ignites possibility in our spectator’s imagination. It unmasks previously unseen paths,” said Falkowski. “We have diverse voices in every level of the educational journey. Whether someone is in their 20s or their 70s, whether someone is just starting in the Lower Mainland [or] thinking of switching their direction mid-career,” everyone can find something to learn at TEDx, said Falkowski. “We are crafting an experience that touches the intellect, the creativity, the imagination, and the heart of our students in whatever pursuits or goals that they see for themselves.”

TEDxSFU has made SFU a global point of interest, as these conversations are now being spread globally by the speakers and team behind its production. “TEDxSFU isn’t just about the speakers. It’s about the team that puts it on. Our team is interfaculty and multidisciplinary: from SFU’s Beedie School of Business, the faculty of communications, arts and technology, the faculty of arts and social sciences, and even the master of education program, to name a few,” said Falkowski.

TEDxSFU Unmask the Magic will occur on November 11, 2023, at The Centre for Performing Arts in Vancouver. For more information, visit their website at https://tedxsfu.com/.