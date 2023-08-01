Bright-er Side: My music playlist

By: Gurneet Lohcham, SFU Student

When you’re stuck and feel like you may need a break, what is the bright-er part of your life that makes you feel better? I can think of plenty for myself, but the most important one is music!

It doesn’t matter if I fell asleep when I should’ve been studying for the exam — it doesn’t even matter that I spilled my morning coffee or that I didn’t get my dream job. My morning playlist is more than just music; the songs’ melodies are a soft embrace that hold me when I’m feeling sad. Their rhythms keep me moving even if there’s a little bump in the road. Every note is the wind blowing in my hair on a warm sunny day.

The harmony in every beat is what fills my soul with energy. Music is so much more than just words, and you can choose whatever tune for your needs. Need a little energy? How about “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor? Feeling in love? Listen to “Adore You” by Harry Styles. Feeling angry? There’s always “So What” by P!nk.

Whatever you need, music’s got you covered. Even if I’m in the most terrible mood, I tune out the world with my airpods, and in about 10 minutes, everything feels alright. And I can promise you if you haven’t tried it, just do it and thank me later.