Netflix releasing Dahmer was a sickening act

By: Nercya Kalino, Staff Writer

Content warning: discussions of homicide, mentions of racism

There’s a cruel level of insensitivity embedded into the new true crime series titled Dahmer. Currently, Netflix seems to be riding out its influence in the streaming entertainment industry by producing shows monetizing killers’ stories at the cost of victims and their families. It’s no surprise such a platform would easily overlook the impact this show has on those who are deeply wounded by Dahmer’s violent actions. It’s also no surprise that audiences are now often separated by those who care and those who display nonsensical fetishization for killers.

The current story circulating about Dahmer is that families of the victims were never once contacted, nor made aware by Netflix that their stories were to be profited from. This is revolting on many levels. We could argue if this were the case, cast members shouldn’t have made the decision to participate in the show. This lack of transparency is one of many questions that complicate the discussion of ethics in true crime. As an audience, we’re offered a story that families of the deceased might not want to share. Such a violation of consent amidst total awareness of the oversight makes this series appear like nothing more than a money making scheme.

True crime films and documentaries should uphold proper ethics towards victims and their loved ones. As viewers exposing ourselves to the tragedies of others, we need to question whether they consented to this and how much of it is true. These shows normally recount horrors to the extent that it reignites painful and gruesome memories for victims and their families who live to remember them. There are several considerations that true crime documentaries need to take before and after production, such as sticking to the truth at the expense of story. Frequent dialogue about ethics is essential. Netflix, as a $100 billion dollar corporation, needed to respect and uphold that, but they didn’t.



Issues with the show’s production were also highlighted in concerns raised by a worker behind the scenes. More specifically, among two Black women, one worker was faced with an exhaustive environment where everyone else seemed to confuse her with the other Black coworker. Another finding currently under the radar is that a journalist who worked on the original criminal case said the narrative sold to audiences is inaccurate.

Unfortunately, that’s Netflix: overlooking the negative harms they brought onto families of the victims through marketing, producing, and releasing the show. The multi-billion dollar entertainment company shows no consideration of what ethics are regarding true crime, or whether they ought to practice them at all. Netflix needs to respond by removing the series indefinitely. It’s done no good for its audience, nor the most important people: victims and their families. It’s vile that this is where the entertainment industry is at with representing true crime on screen.