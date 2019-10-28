Monday Music: Moody and magical melodies for Halloween

By: Kelly Chia, Staff Writer

I’ve never really engaged in witchcraft or dabbled in the occult, but sometimes I get the feeling of wanting to transcend some realms, or at least meet some fairies in an enchanted forest. Disregarding the obvious Halloween hit that is “Monster Mash,” I can think of quite a few songs that convey these otherworldly, spooky feelings much better. Here are four hauntingly beautiful tracks to listen to if you’re also contemplating escaping into the next realm this Halloween.



—

“Nina Cried Power” by Hozier (featuring Mavis Staples):



It’d be a complete disservice to make any magical playlist without including half-man-half-fey Hozier. His album Wasteland, Baby! evokes strong feelings of running wildly through the forest barefoot. “Nina Cried Power” is an anthem, with the same reverent, chaotic energy of “Take Me to Church.” In the song, he references many artists who’ve used their music to protest, and it’s a choral slam.

“Oblivion” by Bastille:



I recently designated Bastille’s album All This Bad Blood as my newest soundtrack for imagining a world wherein I navigate the apocalypse. This is one of my favourite songs on the album, though “Overjoyed” presents some stiff competition. An intimate song, the singer wonders, as their loved one sleeps, if they’re “going to age with grace.”

“Saturn” by Sleeping At Last:



This song is simply a beautiful experience. From the instrumental prelude, Sleeping At Last vocalizes how expansive our universe is and really conveys a feeling of enchantment and the beauty of existing. To this day, “the universe was made just to be seen by my eyes” is one of the most profound lyrics I have ever heard.

“Season Of The Witch” by Lana Del Rey:



Featured in the film adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, this catchy track is breathy enough to give the song some creepy vibes. The intermingling harmonies also contribute to the song’s witchy feel. The other songs on this list might be a bit unorthodox for a spooky playlist, but this one simply screams Halloween.