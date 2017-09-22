New Music Friday

By: Ana Maria Mejia Morales, Jenna Beetstra, and Neil MacAlister

“Turn Me Good” – Wyclef Jean

Ana Maria Mejia Morales: This song is a sexy song. It makes me think “Oh snap! Things are gonna go down!” It’s a perfect song to listen to with your bae.

Jenna Beetstra: This is a good, slow jam. I picture some candles burning while listening to this song. I like the reggae feel it has to it, too.

Neil MacAlister: I’ve been putting off listening to the new Jean album, but I might have to dedicate some time to it. This is pretty wonderful. It’s just lovely listen to.

“Imperfection” – Evanescence

AMMM: Wow. I didn’t know Evanescence existed still! I feel a million years old. I didn’t like them when I was a teen, don’t like them now. Everything sounds the same.

JB: This beat sucks. Sorry to be harsh, but it seriously does.

NM: So, today I learned Evanescence is still a thing. They honestly sound like they haven’t aged at all — it’s kind of impressive.

“Tvillingen” – Darin

AMMM: What language is this? Something nordic? I Googled what language Tvillingen is from. Norwegian. I am a genius. It means twin or Gemini in Norwegian . . . Interesting tangent I went on. Even though I have no idea what this Norwegian hunk is saying and the lyrics could be pure poetry, the rhythm of this tune is garbage.

JB: I know this isn’t Korean, but it reminds me of a K-Pop song. I sometimes enjoy songs in different languages that I don’t understand but this one isn’t my fave. It’s OK.

NM: This just sounds so derivative.

“WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE” – Marilyn Manson

AMMM: This is extremely scary. Who sings this? Marilyn Manson. No wonder. I have no Idea what metal is about so I will reserve my opinions.

JB: This song makes me want to smash stuff. I guess that is why there are always hardcore mosh pits at these types of concerts. Wow, it just makes you angry.

NM: Marilyn Manson is a gimmick that should’ve gotten old by now, but against all odds he’s still putting out pretty great music. I’m into it.

“Curve” – Gucci Mane, The Weeknd

AMMM: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ← That is my reaction to the song.

JB: I was expecting a solid drop at the beginning, but it started off slower than expected. It sounds like all these other songs, so I guess if you like the others you’ll like this one. Not for me.

NM: Not a collab I saw coming, but who wouldn’t want to work with Gucci? This isn’t anything we haven’t heard before from either artist, but these are two musicians who can’t really do wrong.

“Party Pooper” – ZadeKing

AMMM: This is such a summer song. It makes me wanna be in one of the boats you see in Pitbull videos: just partying in the middle of the Caribbean. Good pre-drinking tune.

JB: I don’t know why this song is called “Party Pooper” because I couldn’t find the lyrics online, but it sounds like a fun song to me. It wouldn’t be a downer if it came on at a party.

NM: If your cover art is the poop emoji there’s a 100% chance your song isn’t going to be very good. There’s nothing necessarily wrong with this, but there’s a thousand songs that sound exactly the same.

“Homemade Dynamite” – Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, and SZA

AMMM: Expect to hear this at the club, bros.

JB: Sounds like a typical song you hear on the radio. Nothing special here.

NM: Most remixes with this many people automatically fall flat, but this is actually amazing. This was my favourite song on Melodrama, and getting three fantastic artists on it only made it even better (shoutout to SZA in particular).

“Common Ground” – Busty and the Bass

AMMM: This band is AMAZING. I heard them for the first time last week doing the playlist and they are awesome and smooth as hell. This song hits the heart strings, but doesn’t make you sad. Brilliant.

JB: I like this song. Super chill. It’s always good to have some slower songs in your library.

NM: After first hearing these guys on last week’s New Music Friday, I’m a little obsessed. You really can’t go wrong with Montreal-based funk/jazz with a hip-hop/R&B edge. Don’t sleep on these guys.

“Beach Boys” – Weezer

AMMM: Weezer?! Talk about a throwback playlist. I also didn’t know they still existed. Their song “Beverly Hills” was awesome! I’m guessing they wanted to sound a little like the Beach Boys. Not my style, but no judgement if you dig it.

JB: I feel like if you like this style of music then you would enjoy this song. I’m more of a country girl, personally.

NM: I love the Beach Boys. I love (old) Weezer. This is still a pretty bad song.

“Cigarettes & Poutine” – Wasiu, Basics, Planet Giza

AMMM: With that name, I thought the song was gonna be something Canadian, maybe some indie band from the maritimes. Rap was not expected. The singing part is pretty good. The rest is OK.

JB: Canadian as fuck. What other songs talk about the smell of poutine?

NM: Cigarettes and poutine sounds like an unpleasant combination. Nothing about this song is all that exciting.

“Rattraper le temps” – KeBlack

AMMM: YESSSSS. I live for French music like this. It reminds me of the summer I spent in France when I was 16. Hella good because it’s in French.

JB: Oooooh, this song is fun. I love it, actually. My friends might be surprised when it comes on my playlist but whatever . . . now to learn the lyrics.

NM: OK, I’m not just saying this because they’re both French speakers, but this really sounds like a Stromae ripoff.

“Leg Over” – Mr. Eazi, Major Lazer, Ty Dolla $ign, French Montana

AMMM: I’m sorry, I didn’t know this was early 2000s and music like Akon’s was in.

JB: “Got me confused when you move that bum bum”? How old is this singer? The word “bum bum” makes me think of a mom trying to potty train her child. Song ruined.

NM: This has to be one of the most lowkey things Major Lazer has ever done. It’s honestly pretty boring. Even Ty Dolla $ign couldn’t save it.