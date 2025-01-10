New Year’s resolutions are counterproductive to self-growth

By: Maria Fernanda Osorio Arredondo, SFU student

Content warning: mental illness, brief mention of suicide.

The beginning of the year is a short-lived period of optimism that makes us believe change is within our reach. Many of us welcome the new year by promising we will become better versions of ourselves, whether that means socializing more, eating healthier, exercising regularly, or saving money. Despite considering myself ambitious, I rarely make New Year’s resolutions. For me, self-improvement is about more than goals, it’s about the person I wish to become, which is why Atomic Habits by James Clear especially resonated with me.

In Atomic Habits, Clear asks the reader to reflect: “Who is the type of person that could get the outcome I want?” For me, the answer is a resilient person. For example, instead of aiming to eliminate my mental illnesses, I can work on resilience. Like most, the journey to good mental health is not linear, and focusing only on the destination can be frustrating. Celebrating the process, including my struggles and not in spite of them, has helped me have a more positive perception of myself. Instead of berating myself for having a panic attack during a school presentation, I can appreciate the bravery of putting myself into a vulnerable position.

Over 90% of New Year’s resolutions will be abandoned within a few months. The low success rate is attributed to people thinking too big, not asking themselves why they want to change, and not actually being ready to take action. We frequently forget that building a strong foundation is needed to make change possible. New Year’s resolution alternatives can be tools for you to create this foundation and allow you to explore your favourite version of yourself, like creating a vision board, writing a bucket list, or practicing mindfulness.

“We frequently forget that building a strong foundation is needed to make change possible.”

A vision board is a fun and creative way to visualize different aspects of life that matter to you. You can put together pictures of friends, family, or dreams for a future love life if you want to prioritize healthy relationships. You can also include illustrations of hobbies, and career and education goals. A quick search on the internet will give you plenty of ideas. Although a vision board can be made traditionally with physical media like magazines or prints, it can also be done digitally. I use Pinterest boards as vision boards!

I love lists, which is why I love the concept of a bucket list. A bucket list is a list of experiences that you wish to achieve in a lifetime, but I find that such a big timeline can be overwhelming or feel more like a fantasy than a real possibility. My 2025 bucket list will probably involve getting a small dragonfly tattoo, changing my nose piercing, submitting creative writing to literary journals, visiting a friend in another province, and buying clothes from local brands or thrift stores. To make this a meaningful alternative, I recommend seeing your bucket list not as obligations, but as a list of opportunities. Remember that it’s OK if you don’t complete all of your bucket list ideas; ideas are there to inspire you.

I am terrible at staying still, which is why I’ve always struggled with meditation (and painting my nails). Mindfulness, however, doesn’t always have to be associated with stillness. Running or other types of exercise can help calm your mind, think clearer, and focus on the present. Mindfulness can also be incorporated into activities like crafting, doodling, baking, building puzzles, or even practiced on the commute to SFU. Gratitude is deeply linked to mindfulness. As 2024 comes to an end, why not message your close ones a list of reasons why you are grateful to have them in your life? The new year is often bittersweet for me because it’s close to my suicide attempt anniversary. To highlight both occasions, I like to write a list of reasons I’m grateful to be alive. No doubt, new beginnings deserve to be honoured.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out immediately to the 24/7 toll-free BC crisis and suicide prevention line at 1-800-SUICIDE.