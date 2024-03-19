This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Home Games
Saturday, March 16: track and field at the SFU High Performance No.1 Meet
- First meet of the outdoor season
- SFU set 20 personal bests at this meet last season
Away Games
Monday, March 11–Tuesday, March 12: men’s golf at the California State East Bay Tim Tierney Shootout
- SFU wins Fraser Cup between the University of the Fraser Valley after round two was cancelled due to weather
- Finished second at the California State Shootout last year
Monday, March 11–Tuesday, March 12: women’s golf at the California State San Marcos Fujikura Invitational
- Finished seventh out of 16 teams at their last shootout
- Finished 14th out of 17 teams at their last appearance at the California State San Marcos Fujikura Invitational in 2019
Saturday, March 16: softball vs. Saint Martin’s (Washington) at 1:00 p.m.
- Game one of a two-day doubleheader
- 1–5 against Saint Martin’s last season
Saturday, March 16: softball vs. Saint Martin’s (Washington) at 3:00 p.m.
- Game two of day one’s doubleheader
- On March 2, SFU beat nationally ranked Western Washington 7–4
Sunday, March 17: softball vs. Saint Martin’s (Washington) at 12:00 p.m.
- Game one of day two’s doubleheader
- At the time of writing, SFU is 5–9 and Saint Martin’s is 9–7
Sunday, March 17: softball vs. Saint Martin’s (Washington) at 2:00 p.m.
- At the time of writing, both SFU and Saint Martin’s are on a two-game losing streak
- Last regular season game before a five-game tournament in California