This week at SFU

SFU men’s basketball player David Penney laying the ball in while being two-teamed
PHOTO: Wilson Wong / SFU Athletics

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games 

Saturday, March 16: track and field at the SFU High Performance No.1 Meet 

  • First meet of the outdoor season 
  • SFU set 20 personal bests at this meet last season 

Away Games 

Monday, March 11–Tuesday, March 12: men’s golf at the California State East Bay Tim Tierney Shootout 

  • SFU wins Fraser Cup between the University of the Fraser Valley after round two was cancelled due to weather
  • Finished second at the California State Shootout last year

Monday, March 11–Tuesday, March 12: women’s golf at the California State San Marcos Fujikura Invitational 

  • Finished seventh out of 16 teams at their last shootout 
  • Finished 14th out of 17 teams at their last appearance at the California State San Marcos Fujikura Invitational in 2019

Saturday, March 16: softball vs. Saint Martin’s (Washington) at 1:00 p.m. 

  • Game one of a two-day doubleheader
  • 1–5 against Saint Martin’s last season 

Saturday, March 16: softball vs. Saint Martin’s (Washington) at 3:00 p.m. 

  • Game two of day one’s doubleheader
  • On March 2, SFU beat nationally ranked Western Washington 7–4 

Sunday, March 17: softball vs. Saint Martin’s (Washington) at 12:00 p.m. 

  • Game one of day two’s doubleheader
  • At the time of writing, SFU is 5–9 and Saint Martin’s is 9–7

Sunday, March 17: softball vs. Saint Martin’s (Washington) at 2:00 p.m. 

  • At the time of writing, both SFU and Saint Martin’s are on a two-game losing streak 
  • Last regular season game before a five-game tournament in California

