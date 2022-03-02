This week at SFU

All the athletic action going down between February 28–March 6

By
Sports
-
0
28
Photo of the SFU logo next to
The women’s wrestling team will look to wrap up the season with a national championship. Image courtesy of SFU Athletics

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor 

Away Games 

Monday, February 28: women’s golf at the CSU East Bay Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout in Alameda, California (all day) 

  • Day one of two 
  • First meet since October 27, 2021 in Hawaii

Tuesday, March 1: women’s golf at the CSU East Bay Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout in Alameda, California (all day) 

  • Day two of two 

Wednesday, March 2: men’s basketball GNAC Championship in Lacey, Washington 

  • Day one of four
  • Trying to advance to the NCAA West Regional 

Wednesday, March 2: women’s basketball GNAC Championship in Lacey, Washington

  • Day one of four  
  • Trying to advance to the NCAA West Regional 

Thursday, March 3: men’s basketball GNAC Championship in Lacey, Washington 

  • Day two of four

Thursday, March 3: women’s basketball GNAC Championship in Lacey, Washington 

  • Day two of four 

Friday, March 4: men’s basketball GNAC Championship in Lacey, Washington 

  • Day three of four 

Friday, March 4: women’s basketball GNAC Championship in Lacey, Washington 

  • Day three of four

Friday, March 4: women’s wrestling NCAA Championships in Adrian, Michigan (7:00 a.m.) 

  • Day one of two 
  • Won the NCAA Regional Championship on February 20 

Saturday, March 5: men’s basketball GNAC Championship in Lacey, Washington 

  • Day four of four 

Saturday, March 5: women’s basketball GNAC Championship in Lacey, Washington 

  • Day four of four 

Saturday, March 5: women’s softball vs Montana State Billings in Billings, Montana (12:00 p.m.)

  • Game one of doubleheader 
  • Team went 3–2 in five games in Arizona 

Saturday, March 5: women’s softball vs Montana State Billings in Billings, Montana (2:00 p.m.)

  • Game two of doubleheader 

Saturday: March 5: women’s wrestling NCAA Championships in Adrian, Michigan (7:00 a.m.) 

  • Day two of two 

Sunday, March 6: women’s softball vs Montana State Billings in Billings, Montana (11:00 a.m.)

  • Game one of doubleheader 

Sunday, March 6: women’s softball vs Montana State Billings in Billings, Montana (1:00 p.m.)

  • Game two of doubleheader

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR