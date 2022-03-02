This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Away Games
Monday, February 28: women’s golf at the CSU East Bay Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout in Alameda, California (all day)
- Day one of two
- First meet since October 27, 2021 in Hawaii
Tuesday, March 1: women’s golf at the CSU East Bay Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout in Alameda, California (all day)
- Day two of two
Wednesday, March 2: men’s basketball GNAC Championship in Lacey, Washington
- Day one of four
- Trying to advance to the NCAA West Regional
Wednesday, March 2: women’s basketball GNAC Championship in Lacey, Washington
- Day one of four
- Trying to advance to the NCAA West Regional
Thursday, March 3: men’s basketball GNAC Championship in Lacey, Washington
- Day two of four
Thursday, March 3: women’s basketball GNAC Championship in Lacey, Washington
- Day two of four
Friday, March 4: men’s basketball GNAC Championship in Lacey, Washington
- Day three of four
Friday, March 4: women’s basketball GNAC Championship in Lacey, Washington
- Day three of four
Friday, March 4: women’s wrestling NCAA Championships in Adrian, Michigan (7:00 a.m.)
- Day one of two
- Won the NCAA Regional Championship on February 20
Saturday, March 5: men’s basketball GNAC Championship in Lacey, Washington
- Day four of four
Saturday, March 5: women’s basketball GNAC Championship in Lacey, Washington
- Day four of four
Saturday, March 5: women’s softball vs Montana State Billings in Billings, Montana (12:00 p.m.)
- Game one of doubleheader
- Team went 3–2 in five games in Arizona
Saturday, March 5: women’s softball vs Montana State Billings in Billings, Montana (2:00 p.m.)
- Game two of doubleheader
Saturday: March 5: women’s wrestling NCAA Championships in Adrian, Michigan (7:00 a.m.)
- Day two of two
Sunday, March 6: women’s softball vs Montana State Billings in Billings, Montana (11:00 a.m.)
- Game one of doubleheader
Sunday, March 6: women’s softball vs Montana State Billings in Billings, Montana (1:00 p.m.)
- Game two of doubleheader
