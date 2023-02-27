This week at SFU

All the athletic action from February 27–March 5

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Away Games

Monday, February 27 to Tuesday, February 3: women’s golf at the California St. East Bay Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout (all day)

Tied for third-place at their last competition

Withdrew from the tournament last year due to positive COVID-19 tests

Thursday, March 2: women’s basketball vs Central Washington at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships

Lost last year in the quarter-finals to Central Washington

Winner advances

Friday, March 3 to Saturday, March 4: women’s wrestling at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships

SFU will send nine wrestlers after finishing in second-place at the Regional Championships

Friday, March 3: men’s hockey vs UVIC at 7:30 p.m.

Beat UVIC 3–2 the last time they played

Logan Bromhead opened the scoring for SFU with his 14 th goal of the season, tying the team lead for most goals

Saturday, March 4: men’s hockey vs Vancouver Island University at 7:15 p.m.

Final regular season game of the year

Lost their first game of the season to Vancouver Island

Saturday, March 4: women’s softball vs Saint Martin’s (Wash.) at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Lost all five games against Saint Martin’s last year

Sunday, March 5: women’s softball vs Western Washington at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Lost last year’s season series against Western Washington three games to one