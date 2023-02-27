This week at SFU

All the athletic action from February 27–March 5

photo of an SFU softball player taking a pitch.
PHOTO: Garrett James / SFU Athletics

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Away Games 

Monday, February 27 to Tuesday, February 3: women’s golf at the California St. East Bay Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout (all day)

  • Tied for third-place at their last competition 
  • Withdrew from the tournament last year due to positive COVID-19 tests

Thursday, March 2: women’s basketball vs Central Washington at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships 

  • Lost last year in the quarter-finals to Central Washington
  • Winner advances 

Friday, March 3 to Saturday, March 4: women’s wrestling at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships 

  • SFU will send nine wrestlers after finishing in second-place at the Regional Championships 

Friday, March 3: men’s hockey vs UVIC at 7:30 p.m. 

  • Beat UVIC 3–2 the last time they played 
  • Logan Bromhead opened the scoring for SFU with his 14th goal of the season, tying the team lead for most goals

Saturday, March 4: men’s hockey vs Vancouver Island University at 7:15 p.m. 

  • Final regular season game of the year 
  • Lost their first game of the season to Vancouver Island 

Saturday, March 4: women’s softball vs Saint Martin’s (Wash.) at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. 

  • Lost all five games against Saint Martin’s last year 

Sunday, March 5: women’s softball vs Western Washington at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. 

  • Lost last year’s season series against Western Washington three games to one 

