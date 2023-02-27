This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Away Games
Monday, February 27 to Tuesday, February 3: women’s golf at the California St. East Bay Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout (all day)
- Tied for third-place at their last competition
- Withdrew from the tournament last year due to positive COVID-19 tests
Thursday, March 2: women’s basketball vs Central Washington at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships
- Lost last year in the quarter-finals to Central Washington
- Winner advances
Friday, March 3 to Saturday, March 4: women’s wrestling at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships
- SFU will send nine wrestlers after finishing in second-place at the Regional Championships
Friday, March 3: men’s hockey vs UVIC at 7:30 p.m.
- Beat UVIC 3–2 the last time they played
- Logan Bromhead opened the scoring for SFU with his 14th goal of the season, tying the team lead for most goals
Saturday, March 4: men’s hockey vs Vancouver Island University at 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 4: women’s softball vs Saint Martin’s (Wash.) at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
- Lost all five games against Saint Martin’s last year
Sunday, March 5: women’s softball vs Western Washington at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
- Lost last year’s season series against Western Washington three games to one
