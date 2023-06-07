Children Who Dance in the Rain highlights privilege as a “double-edged sword”

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

Content warning: mention of sexual abuse, sexual abuse by family member.

It’s been several years since I’ve been as moved by an illustrated book as I was turning through the pages of Children Who Dance in the Rain, a children’s book written by children’s legal advocate and award-winning author Susan Justice.

Justice decided to pursue a career in law driven by her passion to make a difference and speak up for those who are often silenced. As co-founder of South Asians Against Childhood Abuse, her aim is to create a culture where candid conversations can be had about the traumas of sexual abuse in Southeast Asian communities.

In an interview with The Peak, Justice explained abuse is often inflicted by a family member. She explained, too often, “when brave children summon the courage to disclose their traumas to a trusted adult, they are met with denial or chastisement,” and as a result, do not seek justice against their abuser.

An estimated one in three girls and one in four boys are sexually abused, the perpetrator a family member 91% of the time. Because of the stigma that surrounds sexual matters in many South Asian communities, people are often afraid to confront their trauma for fear of retribution from their abusers, financial burden, or ostracization. South Asians Against Childhood Abuse aims to break the cycle of abuse by offering education, resources, and support for sexual abuse survivors.

“The damaging ripple effects of childhood abuse echo into adulthood, shaking survivors to their very core. Many carry the misguided burden of guilt, believing they were somehow at fault for the atrocities committed against them,” she said. “The pathway to break this cycle and prevent the pattern from perpetuating lies in shattering the silence.”

Children Who Dance in the Rain is a “resource that would entertain and inspire children to take action to help others.” The beautifully illustrated book written by Justice speaks to the concepts of privilege and equity in a way that is accessible for children. The story follows young Sophie, a picky eater glued to her tablet who travels to India with her parents from her home in Canada. She meets a group of orphaned children living together in a “mud colony.” She can’t believe they’re unable to go to school because they have to work in order to get access to basic necessities, like food and medical care. Through her interactions with them, Sophie begins to learn about her own privilege. When she returns home, she becomes grateful for the things she has and is determined to dedicate her life to making a difference in the lives of others.

Through vivid storytelling, Justice instills a sense of responsibility to use one’s privilege as a tool for “individuals to educate themselves, seek new experiences, and broaden their perspectives” in order to “bridge the gap” of the inequities in our society. Justice recognizes that “privilege can be an uncomfortable topic for some but it’s vital to discuss, particularly with children.”

By reflecting on our privilege, we begin to understand the “distribution of resources and opportunities in our society” are not always equitable. Justice emphasized the ultimate objective of the book is to “inspire children to leverage their privilege to champion marginalized communities.”

“My objective went beyond simply educating children about the world’s disparities. I wanted to ignite empathy within them,” she said. “At its core, the book is about the magic that lies in the act of giving, conveying to children that even their smallest gestures of kindness can ripple out.”

Justice cautions that “privilege can also be a double-edged sword. If misused or left unchecked, it can perpetuate systemic injustices and reinforce existing power imbalances.” For this reason, she hopes the book will not only teach children how to use their privilege for good, but prevent the misuse of power.

“We all benefit from different degrees of privilege, and by acknowledging it, we can contribute to dismantling systemic inequalities,” Justice said. “The aim is to help children grasp inequality and foster a passion for making a difference.”

Children Who Dance in the Rain will be available in bookstores across Canada as of June 15, 2023 and the Kindle edition is currently available on Amazon.