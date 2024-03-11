Need to Know, Need to Go: March into this month’s events

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

Jade Circle: a multidisciplinary performance by Jasmine Chen

Where: Gateway Theatre, 6500 Gilbert Rd., Richmond

When: March 6–17, see website as showtimes vary

Brought to audiences in association with Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre, Jasmine Chen’s Jade Circle will “inspire you to rediscover and reclaim your mother tongue.” A “second-generation Taiwanese-Singaporean immigrant,” Chen crafts a beautiful story of reconnecting with her grandmother through language. In relearning Mandarin and learning more about her grandmother’s past through conversation with her mother, Chen “finds her place within the legacy of her matriarchs.” The performance, a combination of storytelling and captivating body movement, runs 45 minutes long. Following the performance, there will be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions. English subtitles will be offered for the Mandarin portion of the performance. General admission is $30, and student rush tickets can be purchased for $25 at the door or online on the day of the performance.

Writers for Readers

Where: Richmond Public Library (Brighouse Branch), 7700 Minoru Gate #100, Richmond

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

Join Richmond in their first-ever writers festival! The event will feature live book talks, with three local writers: bestselling mystery writer Iona Whishaw, true crime author Eve Lazarus, and the author of the memoir East Side Story, Nick Marino. Registration is required for the book talks so make sure you reserve your spot online as soon as possible! The event will also feature local Richmond authors including children’s book author Udayana Lugo, past writer-in-residence at Historic Joy Kogawa House Isabella Mori, and long-time Richmond resident Fred Pawluk. Visitors will have the chance to talk to local authors about their work and purchase copies of their books.

SFU’s Printemps de la Francophonie: A month of free activities to celebrate the French language

Where: SFU campuses and across the Greater Vancouver area, see website for a full list

When: March 1–31

The month of March is dedicated worldwide to celebrating Francophonie (French-speaking) language and culture. This spring, the Office of Francophone and Francophile Affairs (OFFA) brings a variety of free cultural, academic, and professional events to the SFU community. Events include a movie night at Coquitlam Cineplex theatres presenting the Québécois film Ru. This film tells the story of a family’s journey emigrating from Vietnam to Québec. There will also be a Franco trivia night, writing workshops, and an expo for bilingual career opportunities among many other fun events. Check out the event webpage for more information and a full list of events.