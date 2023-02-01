This week at SFU

By: Simran Sarai, Sports Writer
Home Games
Thursday, February 2: women’s basketball vs Central Washington at 7:00 p.m. (West Gym)
- Whiteout T-shirt Giveaway
- Upset No. 24 ranked Central Washington 65–57 last meeting
Saturday, February 4: women’s basketball vs Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 1:00 p.m. (West Gym)
- 1–0 against Northwest Nazarene this season
Saturday, February 4: men’s hockey vs UVIC at 3:45 p.m. (Bill Copeland Sports Centre)
- Looking for the season sweep against UVIC
- Garett Hilton (2G, 4A) and Nick Wicks (1G, 5A) have six points in two games against UVIC this season
Away Games
Thursday, February 2: men’s basketball vs Montana State Billings at 6:30 p.m.
- 0–1 against Montana State this season
Friday, February 3 until Sunday, February 5: softball at South Central Regional Challenge
- First tournament of 2023: games against Western New Mexico, Adams State, New Mexico Highlands, Colorado State Pueblo, and Fort Lewis (Colo.)
Saturday, February 4: men’s basketball vs Seattle Pacific at 2:00 p.m.
- Looking to split the season series 1–1 against Seattle Pacific
Sunday, February 5: women’s wrestling at McKendree (Ill.) Bearcat Open (all day)
- Finished fourth last meet
You must log in to post a comment.