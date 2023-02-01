This week at SFU

All the athletic action from January 30–⁠February 5⁠

By
Peak Web
-
0
25
PHOTO: Garrett James / SFU Athletics

By: Simran Sarai, Sports Writer

Home Games

Thursday, February 2: women’s basketball vs Central Washington at 7:00 p.m. (West Gym)

  • Whiteout T-shirt Giveaway
  • Upset No. 24 ranked Central Washington 65–57 last meeting 

Saturday, February 4: women’s basketball vs Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 1:00 p.m. (West Gym)

  • 1–0 against Northwest Nazarene this season

Saturday, February 4: men’s hockey vs UVIC at 3:45 p.m. (Bill Copeland Sports Centre) 

Away Games

Thursday, February 2: men’s basketball vs Montana State Billings at 6:30 p.m. 

  • 0–1 against Montana State this season 

Friday, February 3 until Sunday, February 5: softball at South Central Regional Challenge 

  • First tournament of 2023: games against Western New Mexico, Adams State, New Mexico Highlands, Colorado State Pueblo, and Fort Lewis (Colo.)

Saturday, February 4: men’s basketball vs Seattle Pacific at 2:00 p.m. 

  • Looking to split the season series 1–1 against Seattle Pacific 

Sunday, February 5: women’s wrestling at McKendree (Ill.) Bearcat Open (all day)

