SFU releases “best” college admission essay to help incoming students

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

To prospective SFU students: Please use this essay submission as a reference of a successful applicant. The prompt was “Why is SFU the best fit for you?” Please note especially our excellent legacy of being the best university in North America.

Merriam Webster defines “best” as “offering or producing the greatest advantage.” It would be an understatement to say that I was born to go to SFU. Since the dawn of time, it was written in the stars for me to attend this esteemed institution, and it is my obligation to make that dream a reality. There isn’t another university out there that comes close to rivaling SFU in my mind. As for what it is about SFU that sets itself apart from the rest. Well, that’s a terrific question, and one that I’m more than eager to answer. First, SFU is “engaging the world.” No, not only the students, not the province nor the country, but the entire sphere with a mass of 5.972 x 1024 kg. Unparalleled. Exceptional. Beyond comparison.

Any way you slice the pie, SFU is the ooey gooey center, the premium helping that human beings set one’s heart on. It’s no coincidence that the hardened exterior of pies — crusts — is the ground on which the fresh fruit lay nestled under that academic pastry dough. SFU is the crust. For the next four years of my life, the next 1,460 days, my unharnessed nectar will rise under the protection and safewatching within the palpable material of this establishment.

I will be watched like a hawk by the finest maestros along the way until I’m equipped to be of service to the world. It is a fantasy. And almost a reality. So now that we have established that SFU takes it upon themselves to go above and beyond to prepare their graduates to be able to properly set out and change the world, we need to address the perks unique to SFU students.

As referenced in my last sentence, not only does SFU make it their mission to cater to the 7.9 billion individuals calling this planet home, they still manage to keep their students at the forefront of their mind. What a daunting task president Joy Johnson has been bestowed with, and one she does a cut above the rest. How? Just take a quick look at SFU’s pristine track record. No flaws I can think of. BCIT and UBC? Who even knows if you’ll have a career going to those no-name universities. They don’t even have a deadly pipeline being built right next to them. Coming up on nearly 57 years of 100% complete perfection, and I haven’t even mentioned the perks yet. The campus speaks for itself. With a view like that, sitting on top of a mountain, SFU clearly didn’t spare any expense to give its students — the next generation — a chance to detox at any second. I would be remiss not to include the fact that SFU was improved to have its own gondola. Life-changing.

In conclusion, although there are many fishes in the sea, or should I say univer-SEA-ties, SFU is the only place I want to spend the next chapter of my life. The care for their students is first-class. I will leave you with this quote, on brand with the paragraph’s ocean theme, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” SFU is living proof of that statement with the way they carry themselves, and I would want nothing more than to be a small sliver of that sentiment.