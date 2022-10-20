Calls for BC government to increase sustainable funding amidst droughts

By: Karissa Ketter, News Editor

BC has experienced unprecedented weather conditions this fall. The five major water basins in BC — west Vancouver Island, east Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast, and Fort Nelson — are still in a category four drought according to the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs (UBCIC). The Government of BC has confirmed all other water basins are experiencing a level one or two drought.

This September has been the driest in 10 years for BC, according to City News. Environment Canada meteorologist Derek Lee told Daily Hive the warm temperatures are because climate change is altering our weather patterns. There has been a lack of rain in BC which contributes to the warm temperatures and drought. In September, thousands of British Columbians were forced to evacuate due to the wildfires across the province.

The First Nations Leadership Council is calling on BC to invest in the restoration and protection of these water basins and watersheds. The Council is a collection of members from the BC Assembly of First Nations, First Nations Summit, and UBCIC.

In the UBCIC press release, Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, UBCIC secretary-treasurer stated, “We simply cannot continue with business as usual while surpassing climate records. A paradigm shift is needed, and First Nations’ values, traditional knowledge, laws, and stewardship play a critical role in the work ahead.”

The Government of BC said, “At Drought Level 4, conditions are extremely dry and adverse effects to socio-economic or ecosystem values are likely.”

Water basins supply BC with their drinking water, agriculture watering, agriculture manufacturing, and recreation. The water basins also sustain the ecosystems across the province.

According to BC Tomorrow, human activity is damaging the health of water basins. For example, large parking lots and increased urbanization makes it impossible for water to seep into the ground, or flow into water basins — thus restricting the supply of water. Hydro-electric power dams also restrict the flow of water into water basins.

Hugh Braker, First Nations Summit executive, said in the UBCIC press release, “We must act now, and the provincial and federal governments must work alongside Rights and Titleholders with a common goal towards protecting our most valued resource.”