Myths and realities of being a camgirl, told by a camgirl

By: Corvus, SFU Student

If you’re an adult with internet, you’ve seen porn on the internet. If you’re a human with a sex drive (or a pulse on North American internet culture and clinical sense of scientific curiosity), you probably know that the internet offers a dizzying variety of porn that caters to every available medium, orientation, and personal fetish. This endless supply of X-rated material includes thousands of live webcam feeds where performers strip, use sex toys, or masturbate for an audience, seeking payment from viewers who want to see more. This work is generally referred to as camming, and performers are referred to by all sorts of names — from the safe-for-work ‘cam model’ to the more pejorative ‘cam whore.’ I generally refer to myself as a camgirl. In a broad sense, cam performers can also be called sex workers, as a part of the sex industry.

I paid for my first two years’ worth of tuition at SFU by pulling all-nighters as a camgirl — while studying full-time and working a weekend retail job that covered my rent. These days, I work a day job to pay tuition and rent. I use camming as a side hustle that pays for extras like sex toys and taking my friends out to dinner. Camming can be a lot of fun, and I’ve learned a lot about people and sexuality from the nights I’ve spent rolling around in front of my webcam, shaking my ass.

There are a lot of myths around sex work in general, and people are often afraid to ask questions because of social stigma. There are many kinds of sex work, and I can only speak about the small portion of the industry where I found myself. Here, I’ve collected some of the most frequent myths and misconceptions I’ve encountered with regard to cam workers, and provided some realities based on my experiences.

Myths

Camming is quick, easy money. Making money as a cam model depends on how many people in my chat room are willing to pay, which means every night is a gamble. After building up a reliable set of clients, I can plan private calls with customers, but my income is still dependent on my clients’ interest in seeing me and their own finances. Building up a collection of clients is a process that lasts months, in which creeps and scammers have to be filtered out. In the meantime, I’m at the mercy of the chat room. Some nights it’s a hundred bucks in half an hour, some nights it’s six (unpaid) hours of being asked to pleeeeeease take my shirt off by anonymous viewers with no intention of getting their credit cards out. Camming can be good money, but it’s not easy and it’s not quick. We do it because we don’t want “real” work. Dismissing sex work as illegitimate is a tradition as old as sex work itself, and it applies to online sex work too. Camming can pay as well as serving tables, but I can’t work a day job and cam in the evenings without juggling two different work schedules. If I get bored or it’s a slow night, I can end my show early, wipe off some lube, and go straight to sleep. Many people imagine that cam work is turning on a camera, getting off, and collecting a pay cheque, but it’s worth keeping in mind that most cam workers perform for hours, engaging with their viewers and planning activities and campaigns to increase interest and tipping. When I was more active as a camgirl, I would begin my shows at 5 p.m. so that viewers all across North America would be going to bed and using their computers while I was on-screen – and I’d stay up until 3 a.m. to cover every time zone. I frequently say “sex work is real work” for two reasons: first, because my work is just as valid as anyone else’s, and second, because many people are truly unaware that camming and performing requires, well, work. Sex workers are jaded and callous because of the industry. Hollywood portrayals of sex workers tend to generalize all sex workers into jaded, thick-skinned pros and exploited, waifish victims. While camming has taught me a lot about the brutality of anonymous chat rooms and the entitlement of clients who think payment is power, I also discovered a world of kindness, support, and protection amongst sex workers. When I once participated in a three-way private show with a client and a professional online dominatrix, she contacted me privately to give me tips on how to plan my private shows, and told me to triple my rates because I was undercharging my clients. There’s an irreverent sense of humour that pervades conversation between sex workers who market themselves as submissives, and an ironclad camaraderie against abusive clients, scammers, and “bad dates.” On the other hand, camming is a largely independent activity. MyFreeCams, for instance, has a rule against two-person performances as they complicate the payment process. I tend to think of my fellow sex workers as industry friends, not coworkers. Sex work can be lonely due to stigmatization, but sex workers are not heartless or numb — we’re just at work. This leads me to another myth . . . Sex workers have “dead eyes.” I hear this about camgirls, strippers, and every other type of sex worker. However, I personally feel a lot more dead and listless when I work my retail job than when I’m in front of a camera. If I’m not looking straight at the camera and smiling, it’s because I’m trying to adjust my underwear and I don’t want to make it obvious. When an exotic dancer is staring into space as she turns around the pole, she’s just as likely to be thinking about the fact that she needs to do laundry as any tragic and profound reflection on exploitation. Cam models are sex experts. Why do people ask me for sex tips after I tell them I take off my clothes in front of a camera? The whole point of camming is that I’m by myself , not with a partner. I can give you advice about what kind of lube can stand up to six-hour action with a silicone toy, and I can help you make your butt look nice on-screen, but in-person work is a whole different arena. Plus, if you want industry secrets, you’ll need to pay up.

Truths