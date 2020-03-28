Four ways to stay active during a pandemic

By: Molly Lorette, SFU Student

Due to current circumstances, I can’t imagine that going to the gym would be a particularly wise decision at the moment. In fact, here at SFU, all recreation facilities are closed indefinitely. With cancelled classes and workplaces shutting down, many students can find themselves cooped up at home for an indefinite amount of time. Even though social distancing is vital during these times, physical activity is still crucial for our mental and physical health, even if it’s done at home. Of course, everyone’s housing situation is unique, and the amount of space one has at their disposal for the purposes of working out can be quite different. Even if space is limited, I think most of us can find an activity that will suit our need to stay active and happy. Just because the world is seemingly going downhill, doesn’t mean that you can’t at least stay fit! Below are a few ideas for staying active while you’re stuck at home.

At Home Workouts

At times, it’s easy to rely on equipment when going to the gym frequently — I know that I’m certainly very guilty of this — but a lack of equipment access shouldn’t limit fitness options. Over the past few weeks, several fitness bloggers, trainers, and article writers have uploaded helpful routines that document methods of exercising that don’t require the risk of exposing yourself to a gym environment. Best of all? Working out at home is way cheaper than a membership to your local gym! Personally, I enjoyed Rachel Trotta’s blog post on the subject, but with the multitude of workout styles out there, I’m certain that anyone can find something unique to fit their circumstances. The glory of the internet is that it’s ever-giving.

Yoga

For those of us who enjoy a lighter intensity workout, yoga might be a perfect option. Best of all, yoga requires very little space and can be done with no equipment. No need to visit a studio that could harbor germs when YouTube provides multiple yoga routines for your enjoyment. For a few years now, I’ve enjoyed Yoga with Adriene for those days when I couldn’t make it out to a class. Don’t underestimate the value of yoga either — I frequently find myself winded after a higher intensity session. Nama-stay, at home!

Fitness Apps

Definitely don’t hesitate to take advantage of the multitude of free fitness apps out there. There’s an endless stream of apps to choose from, like C25K, Daily Yoga, and Blogilates, so don’t be afraid to shop around. While I can’t speak for everyone, my phone came with Samsung Health, which I find to be more than adequate for what I need on a day-to-day basis. Download a few apps and try them out!

Jogging

I’m pretty lucky to live close to a bunch of trails, so I know that this definitely isn’t something that everyone can do. However, if you’re in a quiet neighborhood or near some hiking trails, go for a jog. It’s pretty easy to maintain social distancing this way, plus it will get you out of the house if you’re in quarantine. If you’re hooked on the treadmill, don’t be afraid to take a step outside of your comfort zone and get out for an outside run every few days. Just because we’re all keeping distance from each other, doesn’t mean you can’t go outside at all.

Anyhow, I hope that during this difficult time we don’t all just stay cooped up in bed all day with our online courses. It can be pretty easy to be lazy when the pandemic has taken away structure and routine from life, but taking the time to care for yourself is invaluable during this period of indefinite social isolation. Stay active SFU!