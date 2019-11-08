The week ahead in SFU Sports: November 11–17

Home games for men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, and football highlight the SFU Sports schedule this week.

By: Dylan Webb, Sports Editor

With SFU’s volleyball, football, and men’s and women’s basketball teams all playing at home this week, Clan fans have a ton of opportunities to cheer on their team’s during the week of November 11–17. Here’s a brief breakdown of the SFU sports action lined up for the week.

Volleyball:

The SFU Volleyball team will enjoy a short two-game home stand this week as they host teams from both the Anchorage and Fairbanks campuses of the University of Alaska. After hosting the Nanooks on November 14, the Clan will take on the Anchorage Seawolves on November 16. Tip off for both games is 7 p.m. in the West Gym.

Men’s Soccer:

A two-game week for the SFU Men’s Soccer team begins with a visit to Western Washington University on November 14 at 7 p.m. The team will then travel to Lacey, Washington to take on Saint Martin’s University on November 16 for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

Football:

The Clan will host Central Washington University at Swangard Stadium on Saturday November 16 at 1 p.m. It’s the final regular season game of 2019 for SFU Football and the team will celebrate its graduating players with a Seniors Night theme.

Men’s Basketball:

A light week for the SFU Men’s Basketball team has the squad hosting Trinity Western University at 1 p.m on November 16.

Women’s Basketball:

Continuing their pre-season, the SFU Women’s Basketball team will host three games at the West Gym this week. First, Hawaii Pacific University visits on November 12 for a 12 p.m. tip off. California State University, Los Angeles will then visit for a double header that starts on November 15 at 7 p.m. and concludes on November 17 at 12 p.m.

Hockey:

SFU Hockey hosts a single home game this week with the University of Victoria Vikes paying a visit to the Bill Copeland Sports Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m. on Saturday November 16.