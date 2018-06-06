Cards against SFU

By: Gabrielle McLaren
Black cards
- The hottest item in the Bookstore this season is ________
- To increase their ratings, the SFSS President has started handing out ____ in the AQ
- After being neutered, McFogg the Dogg only craved ________
- To finance a gondola, Andrew Petter has started to sell students’ _______
- The only thing rarer on campus than _____ is _____
- Ever since Triple “O” Tuesdays stopped, SFU students have resorted to eating _____
- Studies have shown that _________ is the best way to repay your student loans.
- A piece of flow-chart-format graffiti in the women’s bathroom on the sixth floor discusses _____ in great lengths
- Why did the koi fish in the AQ pond die?
White cards
- A racoon orgy outside my class
- A Beedie mug full of tears
- The SFSS Board of Directors
- Mysterious club tables in the AQ
- Four 95s in a row, but no 145
- Pain™️
- A free parking spot on the Burnaby campus
- A TA on the verge of a complete and utter emotional shutdown
- Some goddamn fucking sunshine
- WQB requirements
- A sense of purpose
- Freshmen with hope in their eyes and textbooks in their backpacks
- Sacrificing your psychological wellbeing for a 3% grade boost
- Crippling your internal organs with a steady diet of Tim Hortons and pain
- Iced coffee
- Forgetting that SFU has a campus downtown
- A professor who can’t turn on the projector
- Motherfuckers vaping outside the library
- A quickie in the avocado
- The naive ambition of first years
- UBC students
- Winter Preparedness
- A student on the Surrey campus who isn’t in IAT
- The cockroach living under your bed on res
- Tripping on the rickety step going down to the bus loop and cracking your skull on the concrete below
- Human contact
- The sweet smell of ass
- Bagpiping rehearsals in the middle of class
- The SFSS forgetting about land acknowledgements