Profs, TAs, TMs, classmates, group project members . . . these are for you

Written by Gabrielle McLaren, Editor-in-Chief

“Are you on exchange from Tennessee? Because you’re definitely not getting a 10/10 from me”

“On a scale from 1 to 10, you’re the 1 I need to teach about citations”

“Nothing could be sweeter than getting you expelled, Valentine”

“Cupid called. He saw you copy-pasting.”

“Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

You didn’t change the font colour,

How fucking dumb are you?”