Simon Fraser University is set to start construction on a new biomass plant that will power the university and adjacent urban community while drastically reducing emissions.

SFU, along with SFU Community Trust, which oversees the development of UniverCity, has partnered with Corix Multi-Utility Services Inc. to develop a $33 million neighbourhood energy utility project called the Burnaby Mountain District Energy Utility.

The new energy utility will use biomass — recycled urban and construction wood waste — as its primary fuel source, instead of traditional fuel sources. The purpose of this biomass plant is to reduce SFU greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent, according to Corix’s website.

“We would expect the [biomass plant] to be in place by 2020, thereby fulfilling the objective of low carbon energy for UniverCity,” said Dale Mikkelsen, SFU community trust vice-president of development.

Once the biomass plant is complete, it is expected to reduce SFU’s greenhouse gas emissions from all sources in the region by 69 per cent, according to a press release by the university.

Biomass was chosen as the alternative energy source because it is environmentally friendly, and able to help SFU reach its goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, whilst effectively delivering sufficient amount of thermal energy to the Burnaby Mountain community.

The district energy utility project was reviewed and approved by the British Columbia Utilities Commission, which determined that the project met environmental regulations. The biomass plant will meet regional regulations for air emissions and will not affect air quality on campus, according to Todd Gattinger, SFU director of maintenance and operations.

“Particulate matter will be mitigated by the plants emission control systems,” Gattinger said.

“The [biomass plant is] designed to comply with regulatory noise and sound abatement bylaws. The emissions from the [plant] will be monitored and annual emission testing will be completed in accordance with regulatory requirements,” added Mikkelsen.

The plant will be located along South Campus Road nearing the slopes of Burnaby Mountain in a previously developed area. The majority of the site will be constructed on an existing parking lot.

Corix’s website states that the plant will “significantly improve the visual character of this undeveloped site” and that construction on the project is not expected to be a disruption to the campus community.

“This part of SFU houses much of the current mountain infrastructure facilities and is adjacent [to] Facilities Management,” explained Mikkelsen.

The construction on the plan is expected to start in the coming year.