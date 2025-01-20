The PuSH for international arts

By: Hailey Miller, Staff Writer

The 2025 PuSh International Performing Arts Festival will be held from January 23 to February 9 across the Lower Mainland. This year is the 20th anniversary of the festival, and to celebrate, the program will feature dozens of performances from music, dance, film, theatre, culinary, visual arts, and more. With various artists to see and shows to experience over the two-week long event, there’s something in store for every arts appreciator whether this is your first time attending the festival, or you’re a seasoned PuSher. Without further ado, here’s a list of some must-see events that will be rolling across town.

All That Remains

Location: SFU Vancouver – Goldcorp Centre for the Arts

Dates: Thurs., Jan. 23 and Fri., Jan. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $39, $20 for ages 16–24

Choreographed and directed by Mirko Guido, this dance piece explores physical movement and emotional feelings across planes of living soundscapes. The performance combines dance and experimental sound art, alongside visual graphics, while focusing on one’s environment. Step into the world of movement and fluidity, sense various elements among the environment, and sway to the rhythm of the music.

Lasa Ng Imperyo (A Taste of Empire)

Location: The Nest, Granville Island

Dates and times: Various dates from January 30 to February 8.

Cost: $39, $20 for ages 16–24

This culinary experience and live cooking demonstration will awaken your cultural tastebuds with some armchair travel to the Philippines. With Jovanni Sy having created the play, Carmela Sison is the chef of the show who will bring dishes to life while telling the stories of cultural traditions with mouthwatering ingredients. This event will be presented in Tagalog; English subtitles will be available.

L’addition

Location: Alliance Française Vancouver

Dates: Sat., Jan. 25 and Sun., Jan. 26

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $39, $20 for ages 16–24

This French-themed comedy will have you rolling in laughter as the duo Bert & Nasi — from France and the UK, respectively — contrast personalities in a restaurant scene. The comics focus on the “interplay of synergy and discord” as they shift seamlessly between the narrative of conflict and resolution. So, take a seat and order a side of restaurant comedy on a plate á la customer enlightenment.

The History of Korean Western Theatre

Location: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre

Dates: Thurs., Jan. 23 and Fri., Jan. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $39, $20 for ages 16–24

Performed by Jaha Koo, this theatre performance incorporates elements of visuals alongside a documentary style, with a focus on the elements that have shaped Korean Theatre. Koo notes that Western assimilation is to blame, and he explores both past and present happenings that have led to Korean Theatre today. His performances include vibrant visuals of lights and graphics, materials from archives, and personal narratives alongside historical analyses. Be immersed in history, culture, and art all in this informative event.

Be sure to also catch the free opening party on January 23 at the Fox Cabaret to kickoff the festivities! It will be hosted by DJ Dovecake, who’s known for combining Afro beats with Turkish funk and Bollywood disco. The night will surely get you in the groove and awaken your musical tastebuds for all that the festival has to offer.