Council readopts agenda to discuss funding of SOCA Black wellness retreat

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on July 20, 2023, to correct that SOCA’s budget is not $100,000 but rather they receive $65,000 per year from the SFSS.

On June 21, The Peak attended the bi-weekly Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) council meeting. Business discussed during the meeting included updates on funding for the proposed Students of Caribbean and African Ancestry (SOCA) wellness retreat, a presentation from SFU Advancement and Alumni Engagement, and approving the 2023-2024 SFSS budget.

SOCA wellness retreat grant proposal rejected

At the Council meeting on May 24, SOCA presented a proposal for holding a wellness retreat in Chilliwack that focuses on Black healing, including mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual health. SOCA requested a $10,000 grant for the retreat, which was met with concern from Thomas Leuth, vice president of the university and academic affairs. Leuth incorrectly stated that SOCA receives a budget of $100,000 per year, so he felt the additional cost request was significant. However, in a statement from SOCA to The Peak, they confirmed they receive $65,000 per year from the SFSS. The meeting ended with president Liam Feng proposing to postpone the matter to the next meeting, which was voted on with unanimous consent.

In the June 21 meeting, the discussion regarding the SOCA retreat was re-adopted into the agenda. SOCA had adjusted its budget, and its new grant request is now $5,875, which was amended from its original $10,000 ask. Leuth inquired why $10,000 was initially requested but later adjusted to $5,875. Emmanuel Adegboyega, vice president of SOCA, explained the $10,000 initially requested was not necessary as there were other funds pulled elsewhere. President Feng inquired where the original numbers for the breakdown originally came from when the budget was initially proposed at the last council meeting.

Vice president SOCA, Adegboyega, elaborated that the original ask of $10,000 was an approximate estimate of how much is needed for the retreat’s success. After a continuous back and forth within Council, president Feng took a vote. The final count was three in favour, 17 against, and 13 abstentions, meaning the motion failed.

Presentation from SFU Advancement and Alumni Relations

Erin Morantz and Selina Yano, from SFU Advancement and Alumni Relations, gave a presentation on planning a comprehensive campaign for SFU’s new strategic plan and increased philanthropic support. The purpose of the campaign is to advance the academic mission of SFU, enhance SFU’s ability to attract and retain student teaching talent and researchers, strengthen the SFU brand and reputation, and to boost student, alumni, and community engagement.

The goal of bringing the presentation to the SFSS meeting was to ask questions regarding students’ needs, gaps in student funding, and who from SFSS should be invited to sit on the campaign steering committee. Vice president of equity and sustainability, Priyanka Kaur Dhesa, suggested “a focus on low barrier scholarships and awards for students, specifically towards marginalized student groups on campus.”

Out on Campus Collective constituency group representative, Adriana Cumming-Teicher, suggested reaching out to the director of the Centre of Accessible Learning and the associate director of Equity and Inclusion in student services to give insight on the need for student services and provide more resources. The presentation concluded with Council president Feng stating to both Morantz and Yano, “You support us; we support you.”

Amendment adopted for budget approval

A piece of new business addressed at the meeting was the approval of the 2023/2024 budget submitted by vice president of finance and services, Jadvinder Bolina. Molecular biology and biochemistry student union councillor Sam Killawee proposed an amendment of the motion, suggesting the finance committee prepare a report for the August 2 council meeting to address cost-saving measures to address SFSS’s current deficit. The amendment was adopted with unanimous consent.