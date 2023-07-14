Bright-er Side: RCB Hall

By: Alex Ileto, SFU Student

Famous for topping the list of best spots on campus to have a mental breakdown, I firmly believe Robert C. Brown (RCB) Hall receives an undeserved reputation. Many students claim the halls are haunted, deserted, and cold, but I beg to differ.

If you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the AQ or the large friend groups in the SUB (usually consisting of people from high school who you don’t want to see), consider heading over to RCB. The lack of foot traffic makes it an optimal study spot with limited distractions.

While you study, feel free to relax and take in the pleasant view of the courtyard pond outside. Sure, there are no koi fish like our other pond, but that just means there are no birds violently swooping into the water for a midday snack. Venture further into RCB and you’ll discover a plethora of washrooms that are always clean, vacant, and awaiting your arrival. Don’t care about a good study session or a good poop? Go for the aesthetic. The sunken seats and tables give RCB strong ‘70s vibes, making it the funkiest spot on campus.

If you’re still unconvinced, embrace RCB’s quirks instead. Strike up a conversation with a ghost. Get lost in the labyrinth while playing hide-and-seek with your friends. Take advantage of the echo and belt a Mariah Carey banger before your 8:30 a.m. lecture. The possibilities (and RCB Hall itself) are truly endless.