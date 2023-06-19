Exclusive fight scene from Greta Gerwig’s BARBIE

By: Izzy Cheung, Staff Writer

Content warning: Mentions of graphic violence.

As media members at The Peak, we’re lucky to have premium access to all sorts of events. In fact, we’re feeling so thankful that we want to share an exclusive with you. Below is a confirmed scene from Greta Gerwig’s BARBIE, set to hit theatres on July 21.

INT. BALLROOM — AFTERNOON

BARBIE stands in the middle of the ballroom. KEN is lying on the floor in a pool of glittery pink blood. He wears bright yellow rollerblades on his feet, now stained with blood. A man with a big nose, who we know as ROTHBART (played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), stands over the fallen KEN. Beside him is a man with a funky hairdo named PREMINGER (played by Kevin Hart). There is a little blue creature with pink hair floating behind BARBIE.

KEN

(crying)

BARBIE, my rollerblades are ruined!

BARBIE

KEN, you’re bleeding!

KEN

(continues crying)

Bleeding onto my rollerblades!

PREMINGER uses his foot to kick KEN away. KEN slides across the room and leaves behind a trail of pink blood. KEN attempts to get the pink blood off his rollerblades.

PREMINGER

(cackling)

Face it, BARBIE, you’re all alone now! No one is coming to save you.

ROTHBART

You should have thought twice before wandering into the real world!

BARBIE is about to respond but is interrupted by KEN crying on the other side of the room.

KEN

(still crying)

It’s not coming off!

BARBIE ignores him and steps forward.

BARBIE

Enough! I know I used up the world’s supply of pink — but that

doesn’t mean we should be so hurtful. Let’s celebrate each other.

BARBIE grabs ROTHBART and PREMINGER’s hands and begins singing.

BARBIE

I’m just like you —

ROTHBART

You are?

BARBIE

You’re just like me —

PREMINGER

(fuming)

Enough!

PREMINGER snatches a rollerblade from KEN and throws it at BARBIE. BARBIE holds her arms up to defend herself, but a small blue creature behind her flies out and intercepts the rollerblade.

BARBIE

(shocked)

BIBBLE, no!

BIBBLE is hit by the rollerblade and dramatically falls onto the floor. The rollerblade clatters back over to KEN’s side. BARBIE and KEN, respectively, dive towards BIBBLE and the rollerblade.

BARBIE

BIBBLE!

KEN

My rollerblade!

BARBIE gathers BIBBLE in her arms and begins crying. One of BIBBLE’s eyes is missing.

BARBIE

(glares at KEN)

KEN, give me your rollerblade.

KEN

No?!

BARBIE rips the rollerblade from KEN’s hands. She pulls one of the wheels from the rollerblade and puts it where BIBBLE’s eye used to be.

BARBIE

There. Are you feeling better, BIBBLE?

BIBBLE

Yes, thank you, BARBIE!

KEN

(sniffling)

And KEN.

ROTHBART elbows PREMINGER and gestures toward BARBIE. Both have regretful expressions on their faces.

ROTHBART

She’s everything, huh?

PREMINGER

And he’s just KEN.



The scene ends with BIBBLE turning into a Scottish-looking dog with a particularly prim moustache and running through the ballroom.