FNMISA hosts first inter-tribal powwow at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Staff Writer

On April 22, SFU’s First Nations, Métis, & Inuit Students Association (FNMISA) hosted their first inter-tribal powwow in SFU Burnaby’s West Gym, which resides on the unceded Traditional Coast Salish Lands of the Tsleil-Waututh (səl̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ), Kwikwetlem (kʷikʷəƛ̓əm), Squamish (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw) and Musqueam (xʷməθkʷəy̓əm) Nations.

As an association, FNMISA represents all Indigenous students. Sisters Kali and Raven King Stierle, who are Cree and Métis from Treaty 4 territory in south Saskatchewan, make up two of the 11 executive board members who organized the event.

Kali has been FNMISA’s treasurer for three years and is the current longest-reigning board member. She told The Peak “creating a space for Indigenous students on campus,” in the form of a powwow, has been a priority of FNMISA for as long as she’s been a member. Raven has been FNMISA’s special events coordinator since Fall 2022.

Raven explained that powwows originate from the plains, where her family is from. These differ from potlatches, which are a “West Coast tradition.” Kali added that potlatches are integral to local economies, and are conducted in longhouses or other spaces as “forms of governance” to redistribute wealth, as each person both gives and receives a gift. While powwows are also conducted on the West Coast, Raven explained they’re unique from powwows in the plains.

“[We had to] respect and acknowledge that we’re not on our own territory — we’re on Coast Salish territory, and acknowledging that it’s their land we are hosting this event on,” said Raven.

Powwows can be either competitive or traditional. A traditional powwow, which was the type FNMISA held, does not judge dancers for “the way they carry their regalia, their dance style, and the way that they perform,” which is typical for a competitive powwow, said Raven. However, it’s not uncommon for dancers to be awarded first, second, and third place in traditional powwows.

While the powwow was stuck in the ideation phase for three years, it took FMISA members just four months to coordinate and organize the event, from December 2022–April 2023. The powwow was held between 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. and was attended by 1,000 guests. They provided dinner for nearly 700 people and had 40 vendor tables displaying Indigenous artwork.

Kali said the process of coordinating the powwow reminded her of an Indigenous saying called “walking in two worlds,” whereby “Indigenous people walk through [colonial] spaces, carrying [their] traditional knowledge, teachings, and Indigenous identity.

“It was very much a lot of organizing in terms of logistics: booking the space, getting the food, permits and licenses. And then it was also organizing in terms of consulting with our elders [and] community,” said Kali.

The powwow was also inter-tribal. Inter-tribal, as Kali explained, “is a gathering of all nations. So that’s Cree, Ojibwe, Saulteaux, Squamish, and then also European.” As a gathering of all nations, the powwow was open to all ages and ethnicities, including the SFU and Burnaby communities.

“There are so many different aspects of Indigeneity that we wanted to share with everyone, because we are proud of our culture, and we want people to see that and get to know who we are as Indigenous students. So, really, our main focus was a celebration for everyone,” said Kali.

Kali described the powwow as “an amazing day of vibrancy, celebration, dancing, drumming, singing, vendors, and food.” And while the celebration was for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous observers, the powwow, called “Honouring Indigenous Students,” made sure to feature Indigenous artisans, SFU alumni, and current students as head lady and man dancers, which Raven acknowledged as a “very honorary position.”

With the first annual powwow complete, the board is already brainstorming what can be done to make the event even better next April.

“It’s going to be a tradition for FNMISA, and it’s going to be a big tradition for Burnaby campus,” said Raven, reiterating that “everybody’s invited.”