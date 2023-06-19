COVID conscious activities for a safer summer

By: Michelle Young, Opinions Editor

COVID-19 is still in the air, and indoor dining is not where it’s at. With more students looking to socialize, it’s important to keep a layered approach to pandemic precautions so everyone can avoid severe illness and long-term complications. While these suggestions are generally safer than most indoor events, they are also not entirely risk free — respect people’s boundaries if they don’t want to meet in a group or in-person.

Twilight Drive-In Movie Theatre

For a household, a date, or a few close friends, the drive-in movie theatre in Langley is a great alternative to a traditional indoor theatre. Larger groups can separate themselves between cars and eat in the comfort of their own space, or you can roll down the windows and watch a movie from the same vehicle. I find this much more comfortable because no one is speaking loudly beside you or kicking your seat, and you can wrap yourself up in a blanket! You can either watch the first showing of the night or go for a double feature. Twilight Theatre is cheaper than going to an indoor theatre when traveling with a group, they also have deals on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Stay safe and save a buck at the same time!

Takeout picnic

The perfect replacement for indoor dining in the summer — get a meal, find a scenic area to eat outside, and enjoy the view. I personally enjoy going to the various beaches around BC, and during cherry blossom season, finding a nice tree to sit under. Of course, this can also be done without the food and with masks to add an additional layer of protection, but if you really want a snack and that extra layer — the SIP Mask Valve has an airtight hole for a straw to attach to your mask and provide a good seal against airborne particles. Enjoy some smooth bubble tea and retain a high level of filtration.

Online Pride

Not everyone will be able to meet in-person, which is why online events are still an important aspect of community. Available to enjoy from the comfort of your home, The Bi Pan Library is hosting a range of online events throughout June for those who are “disabled, sick, isolated, and closeted.” Upcoming events include a Sick and Disabled Zine & Craft Fair, International Queer Women of Color Film Festival, Gathering of Black/African Bisexual+ Men, and so much more! You can sign up by yourself to meet other members of the community, or arrange to sign up with a friend.

General tips

While some people may be comfortable socializing outdoors, this is not the case for everyone. Don’t force people to gather solely because it’s outside, but instead, ask how an event can be made more accessible to them.

Though all outdoor gatherings will carry a level of risk, depending on a variety of circumstances, a layered approach is best. The mixture of high-quality, well-fitted masks , testing , up-to-date vaccines (three shots or more), and good ventilation is the safest way to gather against airborne illness. For those who cannot access high-quality masks, Donate A Mask “ships free N95 equivalent respirator masks to anyone in Canada who requests them.” Masks4EastVan also delivers free N95s and rapid antigen tests to those in East Van or remote areas in BC.

Be transparent with others if you recently went to a large gathering with little to no precautions (such a party, concert, bar, etc.) so everyone is well-informed prior. Some people may want to reschedule, and that’s OK.

Many folks are still isolating entirely, so consider Zoom calls, FaceTime calls, and online games to socialise and connect with them. I like to prepare myself some tea, snacks, and comfy pjs for these gatherings to make it cozy for myself!