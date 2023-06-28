Event brings Indigenous creatives together in joyful celebration of culture and identity

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

On June 17, Centering Indigenous Joy was a special event hosted by SFU Public Square at 312 Main in Vancouver. The collaborative space had plenty of room to mingle and sit, with the main stage bringing everyone together. I found it comfortable to enjoy the evening’s performances and enjoyed chatting with the vendors. The event recognized June 21 as National Indigenous Peoples Day, to amplify Indigenous-led literature, arts, and creativity. Artist storyteller Nathan Adler hosted the evening alongside drag king, King Fisher.

The evening started with a high-spirited drag performance by King Fisher. Their interpretation of “500 Miles” by The Proclaimers expressed how drag is not dangerous, with a call to support local drag artists. King Fisher ended their performance with a powerful message about ongoing trans laws and bans pushed by governments, and how drag is queer art expression.

Savannah Erasmus, a “fashion comedian and writer,” performed a stand-up set based on her experiences as an Indigenous woman. Erasmus has performed at the Just for Laughs festival in Vancouver, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Big Fun Festival, and Unibrow Arts Festival. Filled with quirks about fashion and a message about overcoming social anxiety, Erasmus took the audience on a journey detailing her life living in Kikino Métis Settlement and Cold Lake First Nation, in Treaty 6 Territory. She also shared her personal journey, filling the air with soul and fun.

The Peak spoke to an attendee about their interest in the event: “I’m always interested in hearing anything related to centering Indigenous voices and Indigenous perspectives and any of the work we do,” the attendee described. “Indigenous people are resilient, and they’re thriving, they’re beautiful. We also need to have a platform to bring up and elevate that narrative and show that it’s not just the negative.”

Vendors were also present at the event, including Raven and Hummingbird Tea Co, an Indigenous-owned and operated business selling loose leaf Indigenous herbal tea, as well as hosting cultural knowledge and consultation workshops. One of the performers, singer songwriter, Brad Henry, also had art on display with traditional Indigenous scenes featuring animals.

The event focused on a narrative of hope to educate those who attended on what Indigenous joy looks like and to celebrate Indigenous heritage, which was expressed in varying art forms. It was a pleasure to attend the event and become more aware of Indigenous expressions of joy through creative outlets.

The free event encouraged donations to the Urban Native Youth Association. Donate to them online. Find out more about the performers on SFU Public Square’s website.