The US shouldn’t be pointing their finger at Canada for air quality

By: Isabella Urbani, Staff Writer

On June 8, the headline for conservative publication the New York Post read “Blame Canada.” Its subheading: “Canuck wildfires plunge NYC into eerie, smoky hell.” The New York Post, the city’s “least-credible major news source,” known for its “sensationalized headlines,” might already know that “Canuck” is actually derogatory when used by non-Canadians. However, it’s not only the New York Post that’s stirring the pot. As reported by Toronto Star, many people have taken to social media to spread memes blaming Canada for the effects of the wildfires on New York. Rather than sensationalizing these problems for clout, and pointing fingers to an issue that affects all of us — we should focus on solutions towards the real problem: climate change.

Wildfires have ravaged hundreds and thousands of hectares of land, displaced animals, and forced people to evacuate from their homes for years in Canada. This is the worst wildfire season the country has experienced this century, and many experts fear it’s only going to get worse the hotter it gets this summer.

When reactionaries are busy blaming Canada for climate change, despite the US being the world’s largest oil and gas producer, they forget how the wildfires have affected us here. They affect the people living in areas where fires occur and the surviving animals that are forced to relocate. Since the beginning of June, more than 14,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, and remain evacuated. That’s just the short-term impact, too. Doctors all across Canada say the long-term health impacts of wildfires might not ever go away. When people inhale smoke from wildfires, it travels down to their lungs where alone, it can cause respiratory issues. But if these particles enter your bloodstream — and yes, they’re small enough to do so — serious inflammatory conditions can occur.

A study in Yellowknife during the city’s intense 2014 wildfire season, showed that “ER visits went up dramatically for people with asthma, pneumonia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.” This means that “as we age, we’re more likely to be living with chronic lung conditions.” And what does this mean for animals in the long run? More species will become extinct and struggle with fertility if they’re unable to adapt.

Enough garbage. Let’s get to what’s actually important: how can you arm yourself against poor air conditions? Mask up. If you do brave the air, wearing a mask gives you an extra layer of protection, and can help pesky particles from making their way into your lungs. The diameter of these particles, known as PM2.5, is smaller than the diameter of human hair. They can even seep into your household, which is why experts say you should keep your windows closed, and if possible, use a ventilator to filter the air.

Once the air clears up, open all the windows in your house to remove any smoke that’s been trapped inside. Beyond individual action, we should be reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which would make wildfires less likely to start and spread.

If the New York Post thinks there’s a better way to handle this, besides truly addressing climate change, then I’m all ears, once, of course, I put my earplugs in.