A Mothers’ Day gift guide

By: Zainab Salam,Staff Writer

Mothers’ Day is on its way and for those who are indecisive about gifts, or just looking for a way out of routine surprises, here’s a personal guide — let’s say a manifesto — for celebrating Mothers’ Day.

When I was a wee child, I had a brilliant idea to buy my mom a bottle of perfume. Armed with seven dollars and a dream, I had convinced my older brother to take me to the corner store so I could put it into action. Surprise, surprise, those seven dollars couldn’t afford me much. So, I settled for a budget-friendly alternative: a body spray and a pack of gum. She loved it! I was incredibly proud of myself for years to come.

Now that I am older and wiser, I think it’s time to step up the game. Decades ago, Gary Chapman theorized that people tend to give and receive love in five primary love languages: words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time, and physical touch. Even though the idea is proven to be unscientific, why limit ourselves to facts in doing something for a person who’s so important to our lives? So let us venture into the realm of the five love languages and explore how to show our moms that we appreciate them.

Words of affirmation: A handwritten letter expressing your gratitude, and love can be far more powerful than any store-bought card. You can even go for a “Reasons I Love You” jar filled with individual notes. To make it even nicer, let other family members chip in with their own notes!

Acts of service: Consider giving her a much-deserved break. You can plan a “Mom’s Day Off,” taking over chores, and preparing her favourite meal, so she can relax. You can also create a playlist of her favourite artists, organize an activity that fits with her hobbies, or even help with scheduling important appointments for her. Even simple gestures, such as making her morning coffee, can communicate your love and appreciation. Personally, my mom is never the one to ask for much, but I’ve learned over the years that she appears more relaxed when her day is made easier. For Mothers’ Day this year, I plan on heeding my own advice. I am going all out with breakfast in bed — with coffee, of course! Then, while she is distracted by a carefully-crafted “day-out” plan, my brother and I are going to tackle house chores, like there is no tomorrow!

Receiving gifts: I personally find that focusing on meaningful, personalized items is a lot more meaningful than going for expensive surprises. A custom piece of jewelry, a thoughtfully curated photo book, or a handmade craft can be lasting keepsakes. Maybe a locket with a personal message inside it, or even a charm bracelet, where each charm represents an important memory. And for those who struggle with crafts, Vancouver offers many local boutiques who will bring your vision to reality — the key here is to show that care and intention went into the gift!

Quality time: Prioritize spending time with your mom. Plan an activity that she enjoys — that can be a walk in the park, an afternoon baking together, or a cozy movie night with her favourite snacks. Maybe you can even level it up by taking her to the annual Vancouver Improv Centre Comedy Shows and share a laugh, or visit Vancouver’s many plays and operas for a classical night out. You can plan these activities to her hobbies, but remember — what matters the most is you enjoying time with her!

Physical touch: Go for gifts that offer comfort and closeness. A comfy bathrobe, a heated blanket, or even a gift card for a professional massage will bring her joy. Speaking as someone who wouldn’t part with their heated blanket, trust me — they are the best possible gift out there.

What makes the love language approach so meaningful is its emphasis on personalization. At the end of the day, it’s not about how much you spend; it’s about showing that you know her and love her in the language that she feels most profoundly.

Happy Mothers’ Day to all the incredible mothers out there! You deserve more than just one day of celebration.